North-east organisation offers finance webinar

A webinar by an Aberdeen organisation is to explore how people can grow their business.

Hosted by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, the online event will discuss how Aberdeen can grow its current cluster of fintech companies.

From crowdfunding sites such as Kickstarter to contactless payment options such as ApplePay and digital tax returns, fintech is evolving the way people handle their finances.

The business breakfast series is brought in partnership with Aberdeen University Business School, and will feature a range of expert speakers.

It will be held on Wednesday April 29 from 9am to 10am. To view visit bit.ly/2V0qq7b