North-east organisation offering help for autism sufferers

A north-east organisation is marking World Autism Awareness Day today by highlighting services helping those on the spectrum to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

Grampian Autistic Society works all year round assisting people with autism as well as their families and friends.

However, with daily life completely changed due to the disruption caused by Covid-19, people with autism are facing even more difficulties than usual, according to one of the group’s directors, Gary Wade.

Mr Wade said: “With autism, something that’s really needed is repetition. With this lockdown, it’s knocked everything off-kilter as no two days can be the same.”

Mr Wade is now appealing for people with autism and those who care for them to make sure they know what support services are available.

To find out more, go to grampianautisticsociety.co.uk or autism.org.uk

