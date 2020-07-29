North-east one of the lowest areas in Scotland for police coronavirus intervention

Police in the north-east have one of the lowest coronavirus enforcement rates in the country.

Police Scotland releases data weekly, which contains indicative figures of the types of enforcement action officers have recorded.

Those in the North East Division, which includes Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray, have logged 1,575 instances of coronavirus enforcement since April.

This is second only to Dumfries and Galloway, which recorded 1,144.

The data falls under the Coronavirus Interventions (CVI) scheme, which was introduced on April 6, as a response to the introduction of legislation around the pandemic.

Although figures are released each week, they are indicative only, as it relies on police officers recording each incident manually and then updating the system with the level they believe they experienced when encountering an individual in contravention of the new legislation.

A total of 1,116 people have been dispersed by police when informed of their contravention, meanwhile a further 261 were dispersed, but only when instructed by an officer.

In addition to this, a further 23 were moved on after “reasonable force” was used.

Officers have also issued 162 fixed penalty notices (FPN), and 13 people have been arrested due to breaching legislation.

In Aberdeen, 69 FPNs were given out, and eight people were arrested, compared to 57 FPNs and two arrests In Aberdeenshire.

In Moray, three arrests have been made and nine fixed penalty notices handed out.

In reality, these figures could be much higher, as not all coronavirus enforcement action is recorded.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Police Scotland said it praised the public’s response so far, and said it would continue to engage and advise on the legislation.

Superintendent Kate Stephen said: “The Chief Constable has made it clear that we are asking people to take personal responsibility to do the right thing and remember the purpose of these measures has been to aid the collective effort to stay safe, protect others and save lives by preventing the virus from spreading.

“Our officers will continue to engage with the public, explain the legislation and guidance and encourage compliance.

“We will use enforcement as a last resort only where there is a clear breach of the legislation.

“On behalf on North East Division, I would like to say how thankful I am for the public’s response to date.”