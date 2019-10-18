North-east oil tycoon Sir Ian Wood picks up prestigious award for charity work

North-east oil tycoon Sir Ian Wood has been presented with a prestigious award for his charity work at a ceremony in New York.

The Aberdeen businessman collected the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy in recognition of the work his foundation does for young people at home and abroad.

Mr Wood used his speech at the ceremony to encourage his fellow honourees – including Star Wars film director George Lucas – to consider international philanthropy.

The Wood Foundation, established in 2007, funds and manages a range of programmes in the UK, focusing on education, child poverty and economic development.

The organisation has also helped large-scale partnership projects in Rwanda and Tanzania in a bid to support tens of thousands of smallholder tea farmers.

The Carnegie Medal is named in honour of Scottish industrialist Andrew Carnegie, who gave away much of his fortune to good causes.

Speaking at the event, Sir Ian said: “American philanthropists are incredibly generous within the US but only about 5% of their giving is international.

“However, I urge them to further consider the impact of their dollars in the developing world where more than half the world’s population faces a different scale of hardship and suffering.

“At The Wood Foundation, I am very proud of the wonderful things the team is achieving in Scotland and I am equally proud to have a professional, focused team delivering real change in sub-Saharan Africa.

“The two portfolios are very different but equally important to us in achieving our main philanthropic goal of reducing inequity by giving people opportunities to help themselves and achieve a sustainable outcome.”

The Aberdonian, one of Scotland’s richest men, was the only recipient of the medal from outside the USA this year.