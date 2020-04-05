North-east oil group to expand services further

A north-east oil and gas company is expanding its services further into Asia.

STATS group has strengthened its presence on the continent by opening up a new workshop, storage and testing facility in Muscat, Oman.

The Kintore-based business recently secured an extension to their deal to provide pipeline isolation and hydrostatic testing services to Petroleum Development Oman.

The firm also has operations in Edmonton in Canada, Houston in the USA, Abu Dhabi and Qatar in the Middle East and Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

STATS Group Middle East director, Angus Bowie, said: “The PDO Master Service Agreement is an important contract and we are delighted it has been extended further. The new facility in Oman will help support this contract and having a local presence gives us a platform to extend our footprint in the Sultanate and wider Middle East region.

“With our commitment in Oman and further investment in larger facilities in Abu Dhabi, it should open up new opportunities.”