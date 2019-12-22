North-east oil firm raises around £2,000 for charity Christmas appeal

Thousands of pounds of donations have been collected by an Aberdeen company.

OneSubsea’s north-east field services department holds an annual fundraiser, which collects money for food and toys, for two north-east charities.

The oil and gas industry subsea supplier, which is based in Texas, has an office in Portlethen.

This year, it is estimated around £2,000 has been raised which has gone towards food for Aberdeen Cyrenians, a homelessness charity, and toys for the Salvation Army.

A number of bags of baby clothes were also collected.

Among its donations were various toiletries, such as shampoo, body wash, deodorant, toothbrushes and toothpaste, and toilet roll and washing powder.

They also collected a range of non-perishable goods such as pasta, tinned goods including beans, macaroni and vegetables, cereal, jams, biscuits, teabags, bags of sweets for kids and more.

Some pet food was also gathered to donate.

One of its employees Catherine Pinho helped buy and organise all the food to ensure that the firm got as much as possible for the charity.

She said: “It took a while as we had to go around all of the different supermarkets to make sure we were getting a good deal.

“We’ve got something for all ages.”

Pat Davies, admin co-ordinator, helped to organise the toy drive.

She said: “We’ve done it for the past 10 years.

“People bring in toys to donate, and we also get money from people to buy them.

“A lot of them come from the guys who work offshore, they send money or giftcards and we can buy them as it’s easier.

“This year we’ve also got around £450 to £500 in cash as well for the Salvation Army, as they also do food vouchers.

“We leave them unwrapped so that the parents can wrap them.”

Catherine also helped to organise some of the toys, and created hampers of baby clothes and accessories, as well as football and sweeties hampers, to ensure that as many children in the north-east are unwrapping presents this Christmas as possible.