North-east oil firm gives £20,000 to men’s shed group

A project is to benefit from the generosity of a north-east firm.

Apache North Sea has given £20,000 to Banchory Men’s Shed to create a workshop. The organisation is aiming to raise £55,000.

Apache’s human resources manager Karen Williamson said: “This will help prevent isolation, improve wellbeing and bring people in the community together in a welcoming space to share skills and have fun.”

Men’s Shed chairman Paul Evans said: “Apache’s contribution puts us well on the way to achieving our fundraising target.”