North-east oil and gas firms hope technology will improve sustainability and connectivity

The first survey of digitalisation in the oil and gas industry reveals there’s a strong appetite to ensure technology is used to improve the sector’s connectivity and sustainability.

The results also highlight the need to promote collaborative working if transformational changes are to become a reality.

With support from Deloitte, the UKCS Data and Digital Maturity Survey was launched in June 2020 by OGUK. the leading representative body for the UK offshore oil and gas industry.

Deirdre Michie, OBE, OGUK Chief Executive, said: “This timely report provides industry with an invaluable baseline for developing the strategies we need to realise the huge potential for digitalisation, enabling our industry to become more connected, efficient and sustainable in the process.

“Digitalisation is as much about culture as technology and the report highlights the importance of businesses working together to share ideas, challenge themselves and combine expertise to deliver the transformational change we need to spur our sector’s recovery and support an accelerated transition to net zero.”