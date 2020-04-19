North-east oil and gas firm invests £50,000 due to increased demand

A north-east oil and gas supply firm will expand its services due to increased demand.

Oldmeldrum-based Flowline Specialists has invested £50,000 into setting up a dedicated maintenance division.

Alongside the repair, refurbishment and overhaul work, they will offer an equipment rental service for customers whose apparatus is being serviced.

Flowline Specialists supplies a range of equipment to clients in the oil and gas, subsea, decommissioning and marine renewables sectors. It has 50 staff.

Ross Whittingham, CEO of Flowline Specialists, said: “We have been working to set up this new division for about nine months and it has come about through requests from customers who value our technical expertise and hydraulic and engineering capabilities.”