North-east oil and fish sectors form focus for online discussions

The future of the fishing and oil and gas industries in the north-east will come into sharp focus as part of an online event.

Two of the region’s key sectors will be discussed as part of a virtual gathering organised by the Environmental Justice Commission, which is an initiative from the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) think tank.

The commission believes that for the green transition to be fair and for the opportunities of a green regional economy to be seized, local people need to be at the heart of the policy-making process.

The first meeting of a so-called citizens jury will begin on Saturday and people taking part will be able to hear from leading experts as well as have their own say.

Russell Gunson, IPPR Scotland Director, said: “This citizens’ jury is an important way to give the people of Aberdeenshire a voice in the green transition and policymakers would be wise to heed to their recommendations.

“As we collectively confront the climate and nature crises, it is essential that people in the communities most affected by the green transition are at the heart of designing it. That way we have the best chance of making sure that the move away from carbon heavy jobs is fair, that policies are locally tailored, and that people can make the most of the opportunities on offer from a green economy.

“This is a moment of change for the country, and in particular Aberdeenshire, where major industries will be affected as we move to a net-zero economy.

“Phasing out the oil and gas industry of old will pose huge challenges for communities in the north-east and across Scotland. That’s why the UK and Scottish governments must work together with people and communities to manage the transition, and ensure a stronger long-term future for workers, communities and the economy as a whole.”