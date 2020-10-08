North-east officials tour new £55 million community campus

Councillors have visited a multi-million-pound north-east school ahead of its opening later this month.

Elected members, Aberdeenshire Council officials and partners from hub North Scotland and construction firm Robertson were given a tour of the facilities in Inverurie ahead of pupils moving in later this month.

The community campus has a swimming pool – which is now open for online bookings – a gym, a number of fully equipped sports halls and a multi-functional theatre space.

It will provide a home for Inverurie Academy and St Andrew’s Primary School.

Secondary pupils will have a dance studio, ‘social staircase’ areas as well as other break out spaces, a balcony, an amphitheatre and even a hair and makeup/theatre dressing room learning space.

St Andrew’s School will benefit from its own dedicated section of the facility, including multiple sensory rooms, a sensory garden, a warm water pool, a therapy pool and even a dedicated rebound therapy space.

The £55 million campus will become home to Inverurie Academy following the October holiday break and St Andrew’s School pupils are already enjoying an enhanced transition programme with a number of visits planned before they officially move into the building in November.

The campus’ sports and leisure facilities are run by Live Life Aberdeenshire on behalf of Aberdeenshire Council.

Aberdeenshire Council’s Provost, Cllr Bill Howatson welcomed the opportunity to mark the opening of the facility to the public.

He said: “The facilities on offer within the new campus are outstanding. The completed project is testament to the hard work, dedication and enthusiasm of our partners, the many contractors who have worked on the site, all those who contributed to the design and planning, and our own dedicated property and learning estates teams who strive to deliver a gold standard on behalf of our children and young people.

“Inverurie Community Campus will be a huge asset for our school pupils, for our staff and of course the wider public. It’s an investment into the local community we are very proud of and I’m sure it will be a place many will make fond memories in the years to come.”

Kirsty O’Brien, the director heading the project for hub North Scotland, said: “A great deal of hard work by all the partners has brought us to this moment – now it is time for the pupils and public to enjoy the absolutely superb facilities. I am sure this landmark building will be at the heart of the community for years to come.”