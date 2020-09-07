North-east police officers arrest 11 people in connection with drink and drug driving offences

Police have arrested 11 people in the north-east in connection with drink and drug driving offences.

Officers carried out the operation over the weekend as part of their routine patrols and intelligence-led targeting of suspected offenders.

Sergeant Bowser-Riley, from the road policing unit, added: “Anyone driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs is a danger to other road users and themselves.

“My colleagues and I see first hand the death and injury that this behaviour causes.

“Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs simply will not be tolerated. Our efforts to detect those driving while impaired shall continue.”

Anyone with concerns or information in relation to this issue should contact police on 101 or via the Police Scotland website.

Anonymous reports can be made to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.