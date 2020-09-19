Video: North-east pensioner ‘fighting fit’ after earning black belt in karate

A north-east pensioner is “fighting fit” after earning his black belt in karate – at the age of 80.

Brian Welch was forced to give up the martial art around 10 years ago when he was struck by a number of health problems, including a heart attack and twisted bowel.

But the determined pensioner, from Stonehaven, was inspired to make a comeback to karate via Zoom after seeing others training during lockdown.

The retired police officer enrolled in virtual classes held by Ronnie Watt, chief instructor of the Aberdeen-based National Karate Institute Scotland, and his efforts finally paid off when he earned his black belt in karate last week.

Brian said: “I had my last grading 10 years ago and I managed to get my brown belt, then, unfortunately, I fell ill with several serious illnesses including a heart attack and a twisted bowel which stopped me going for a number of years.

“I’ve been doing karate on-and-off for around 12 years but spectated for a while until my health improved and I then decided to go for it again.

“I spoke to Ronnie and he said it was no problem at all. I came back and started training gradually through the virtual classes in my garage.

“Zoom helped me come along quicker than I initially thought. It was beneficial because you are there by yourself and you don’t have the added pressure of other people watching.

“Ronnie is a very patient and understanding instructor, especially when it comes to someone of a mature age like me.”

And former Grampian Police sergeant Brian says he is now “fighting fit” after his latest grading.

He added: “I’m delighted to have finally achieved my black belt, it’s been a long time coming but I was always determined to get it and knew I would eventually.

“Once I was back up to standard again I just decided to go for it. I’m fighting fit now.”

Brian wants to teach others that age is no barrier to going after what you want.

He added: “When people see me they don’t realise how old I am, people think I am 15 years younger than I am.

“I would tell anyone else in my situation not to let age bother them. The classes keep your body and mind healthy.

“Just because you are a particular age, it doesn’t mean you are ‘passed it’.

“Anything is achievable if you put your mind to it, and I managed after being seriously ill.”

Instructor Ronnie Watt, 73, said: “At this age we all really value keeping fit and training in such an uncertain and worrying time.

“Brian is really enthusiastic and it’s amazing what he’s achieved.

“He was a brown belt last time he did karate and through training with me on Zoom he’s really managed to come far.”