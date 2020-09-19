Show Links
Video: North-east pensioner ‘fighting fit’ after earning black belt in karate

by Zoe Phillips
19/09/2020

A north-east pensioner is “fighting fit” after earning his black belt in karate – at the age of 80.

Brian Welch was forced to give up the martial art around 10 years ago when he was struck by a number of health problems, including a heart attack and twisted bowel.

But the determined pensioner, from Stonehaven, was inspired to make a comeback to karate via Zoom after seeing others training during lockdown.

80-year-old Brian Welch fulfilled his lifelong ambition of getting his black belt in karate

The retired police officer enrolled in virtual classes held by Ronnie Watt, chief instructor of the Aberdeen-based National Karate Institute Scotland, and his efforts finally paid off when he earned his black belt in karate last week.

Brian said: “I had my last grading 10 years ago and I managed to get my brown belt, then, unfortunately, I fell ill with several serious illnesses including a heart attack and a twisted bowel which stopped me going for a number of years.

“I’ve been doing karate on-and-off for around 12 years but spectated for a while until my health improved and I then decided to go for it again.

“I spoke to Ronnie and he said it was no problem at all. I came back and started training gradually through the virtual classes in my garage.

“Zoom helped me come along quicker than I initially thought. It was beneficial because you are there by yourself and you don’t have the added pressure of other people watching.

“Ronnie is a very patient and understanding instructor, especially when it comes to someone of a mature age like me.”

And former Grampian Police sergeant Brian says he is now “fighting fit” after his latest grading.

He added: “I’m delighted to have finally achieved my black belt, it’s been a long time coming but I was always determined to get it and knew I would eventually.

“Once I was back up to standard again I just decided to go for it. I’m fighting fit now.”

Brian wants to teach others that age is no barrier to going after what you want.

He added: “When people see me they don’t realise how old I am, people think I am 15 years younger than I am.

“I would tell anyone else in my situation not to let age bother them. The classes keep your body and mind healthy.

“Just because you are a particular age, it doesn’t mean you are ‘passed it’.

“Anything is achievable if you put your mind to it, and I managed after being seriously ill.”

Instructor Ronnie Watt, 73, said: “At this age we all really value keeping fit and training in such an uncertain and worrying time.

“Brian is really enthusiastic and it’s amazing what he’s achieved.

“He was a brown belt last time he did karate and through training with me on Zoom he’s really managed to come far.”