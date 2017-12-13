North-east OAP conned out of £74,000 by fraudster

A North-east pensioner was duped into transferring £74,000 into a fraudster’s bank account.

Police are warning the public to be vigilant against telephone fraud after a series of incidents.

The 75-year-old man, from Montrose, recovered his money after the bank managed to retrieve the funds.

However, not everyone has been so lucky and police have urged residents to be alert to any phone call they receive from a person claiming to be from a bank, financial institution, business company either asking for money to be transferred or asking for a phone call to be made to the bank.