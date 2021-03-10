Nurses who treated the sickest Covid-19 patients in the north-east say they will always remember those lost to the pandemic.

Claire McAvoy and Rachael Ironside work in intensive care at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and as a result, treated those most severely affected by coronavirus.

The pair, along with their colleagues, have worked tirelessly over the last 12 months to treat people affected by the virus.

As well as offering the very best care, they also took on a huge emotional burden as relatives were unable to visit.

Now Claire and Rachael say they will never forget the Covid-19 patients they have treated.

“In a few years’ time, we will look back and remember the patients we saved and the patients we lost,” Claire said.

“There were a lot of patients that we got to know because they were in with us for a long time, and because they can’t see their families you take on some of that role.

“It was really tough and we won’t forget any of them.

“The ones who have recovered, we are pleased to hear updates from them and it means a lot when people get back in touch.”

Rachael added: “If we thought about this a year ago and imagined no relatives being able to visit – that’s probably been the hardest thing about it all because people can’t be there.

“Every day we have had to give updates over the phone, and we are trying to do video calls, but it’s not the same.

“You really do feel for people because you can’t imagine sitting at home and waiting for those calls.

“It must be really, really difficult and it’s not a way we would ever like to provide care, particularly at end of life.”

After Covid arrived in the UK, Claire, Rachael and their colleagues faced an anxious wait before the first north-east cases were confirmed in March last year.

But having worked for weeks to prepare for the inevitable, they felt they were as prepared as they could be to treat Covid-19 patients.

“Looking back, we were all really prepared,” Rachael said.

“We were as ready as we could be and it felt like we had had a bit more time than Glasgow. We could see what was coming our way. It was scary but I think we were all ready.

“There are a few patients that we can look back on and remember right at the beginning because it was all very new, and nobody really knew what to do.

“We had heard about research from other countries and we were trying to go by that.”

Claire added: “For me, it was once it got to London that we realised it was going to seriously affect us. One day we all came into work and the nurse manager and a couple of consultants came to speak to us before we started our shifts.

“They told us we needed to start getting prepared and talked us through the plans of how we were going to escalate.

“Even before Covid arrived here we had been training up other nurses in how to work the machines, and we were running drills. We were really well supported, and although it was hard to prepare we got as much done as we could. It was frightening for everyone when we knew it was coming.

“It was quite tough when patients were coming in and we didn’t really know what to do.

“The medical staff were really good about chatting through what we could do, and we did a lot of training to make sure we were as slick as possible.

“There was a bit of the unknown, but we had treated patients with respiratory illnesses before. It was just the specificities of Covid that were quite hard to get our heads around.”

With case numbers falling, Claire and Rachael are now feeling optimistic the end of the pandemic may be in sight.

But they urged the public to continue to stick to the rules while they are still in place to avoid getting ill and becoming Covid-19 patients.

“I think everyone is thinking positively but Covid hasn’t gone yet,” Claire said.

“We would absolutely encourage people to not go mad because it can still spread amongst those who haven’t been vaccinated yet. There is still a lot of work to be done to get out of this.”

Rachael added: “I feel quite nervously positive but you have to stay optimistic.

“Since we have had our vaccines there is a sense of hope. We need to take it slow and do it properly to make sure this is the last time anyone has to be away from their families.

“Numbers are going in the right direction so there is hope that we are coming to the end.”

