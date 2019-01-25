North-east nursery’s kindness and nurturing praised by inspectors

Inspectors have praised the management and staff at a north-east nursery for their kindness and nurturing approach to the children in their care.

Banff Nursery received “very good” ratings for quality of care and support in the unannounced visit in December.

The review by the Care Inspectorate also commended the staff for their commitment to self-development and training.

The report said: “Staff were kind, caring and nurturing. We observed children, and their families being welcomed and included in the setting.

“Staff recognised the importance of working closely with families in order to fully support children to reach their potential.

“We observed staff enabling children to choose and make decisions about what they wanted to do; children who required help were supported and encouraged by staff in a positive way.”

