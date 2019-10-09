North-east nursery’s £1.9 million renovation and extension opened by Provost

A £1.9 million extension to a north-east nursery has been officially opened.

Bervie Nursery now boasts a new classroom and a bigger dining hall, which will now see more children able to enjoy their meals.

Provost of Aberdeenshire Bill Howatson, who opened the extension, said: “It has been a privilege to officially open this extension in my ward, which is yet another upgrade to our school estate.

“We want to give children the best possible start in life and facilities such as this assists the council in achieving this aim.

“Generations of children will learn, play, make friends and share meals in these excellent new facilities.”

The council recently announced that schools and early learning services such as nurseries have seen an investment of £2.4m following the completion of 15 capital projects over the summer.

Aberdeenshire Council’s education and children’s services committee chairwoman Councillor Gillian Owen added: “With the expansion of provision of nursery places at the forefront of the national political and news agenda currently, the official opening of the extension to Bervie Nursery could not be better timed.

“Learning and play are so important for children’s development so these new facilities will play a significant part in our children’s growth in the years ahead.”

A further £1.7m will be set aside for the expansion of early learning and childcare to support.