North-east nursery stimulates creativity in youngsters, say inspectors

The environment at a north-east nursery stimulates creativity in children, inspectors have said.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate visited the nursery at Keith Primary School on School Road, Keith, on October 31 and have now published their report.

The nursery can look after up to 20 children aged between three and five and inspectors rated it “very good” for care, support, management and leadership – the second best of six possible ratings.

“Children experienced a bright and thoughtfully arranged environment that included a variety of resources to stimulate creative and imaginary play,” said the report.

It added: “We saw that children shared items during activities and helped each other during tasks.”