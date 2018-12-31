North-east nursery staff create welcoming environment for children say inspectors

Staff from a north-east nursery provide children and their families with a welcoming environment, inspectors said.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate watchdog visited Ballogie Nursery in Tarland on November 29 and have now published their report.

The nursery can look after up to 24 children aged between three and five.

Inspectors rated it “very good” for care, support and staffing – the second best of six possible ratings.

“The staff team provided children and families with a warm, welcoming environment where children were supported to reach their potential,” said the report.

It added: “Staff demonstrated they knew children and their individual needs very well.

“Parents spoke positively about the quality of their children’s experiences and felt the service was inclusive and provided positive engagement with parents.”

