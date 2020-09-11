North-east nursery praised for ‘warm and welcoming’ atmosphere

A north-east nursery has been praised by a watchdog following an unannounced inspection.

The Care Inspectorate visited Glass School Nursery at the end of September last year.

It is run by Aberdeenshire Council and cares for a maximum of 16 children during term time.

Officials rated both the quality of care and staffing as very good and in a report said the nursery was “warm and welcoming” for children and their families.

It said: “Staff provided children and families with a warm, welcoming environment where children were well supported.

“The setting allowed children to develop secure relationships and thrive in a small setting.

“Staff were responsive to the individual needs of children and this was evident through the warm relationships and positive interactions we observed throughout our visit.

“Parents spoke positively about the relationships they had built with the staff. They also commented that the range of experiences was very good, particularly the outdoor play experiences.

“Home links extended children’s experiences and gave parents an active role in the life of the service.”