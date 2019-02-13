North-east nursery praised for nurturing confident, happy kids

Children are happy, settled and confident at a north-east nursery, inspectors said.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate visited Croft Nurseries on Bunting Place, Chapelton, on November 30 and have now published their report.

The nursery can look after up to 90 children aged under 12 and inspectors rated it “good” for care, support and staffing – the third best of six possible ratings.

“On the whole, children were happy, settled and confident in the nursery,” said the report.

It added: “They readily approached staff for comfort and reassurance.

“Older children told us they liked coming to the nursery and spoke about the activities they were doing.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Inspectors praised staff for encouraging children to be active and healthy through regular access to outdoor play and nutritious meals and snacks.

The report added: “There were opportunities for children to be independent as they served their own food and drink.”

One parent told inspectors: “My son really enjoys going to nursery. He has developed good relationships with staff and made lots of friends.

“He always comes home with exciting stories to tell us.”

Another parent said: “The staff are wonderful.”