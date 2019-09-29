North-east nursery praised by officials

A north-east nursery has been praised by inspectors.

Simpson Playhouse in Stonehaven provides care for up to 51 children and the Care Inspectorate has rated both the quality of care and support and quality of environment as “good”.

An unannounced inspection took place at the facility on August 7 and officials have published their findings.

The report praised staff and said the youngsters at the nursery are “happy, settled, busy and having lots of fun”.

It said: “Staff knew the children in their care well and were able to talk about individual children’s personalities and needs.

“Children had individual personal plans which highlighted areas for support and some next steps. Most had been updated and shared with parents who could agree goals for their child.

“This approach contributed to parents getting more involved in their child’s learning.”