A north-east nursery is closed today – due to the loss of its water supply.

The nursery at Bervie School is currently closed, but the main school building is open to pupils.

A statement on the Aberdeenshire Council website said: “Due to no water supply, there will be no nursery sessions today. The main school building is not affected and is open to pupils as normal.

“Further updates will be provided. Thank you for your understanding.”

