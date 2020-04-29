North-east nurseries continue entertaining children of vital key workers

Children of key workers being looked after across the north-east are enjoying a different range of activities.

Aberdeenshire Council is working with eight private nurseries and 25 child minders to provide care for youngsters.

Flowerpots Nursery in Newmachar is one of the facilities helping out key workers with childcare and the youngsters there have been busy and have held their own festival, made tie-die t-shirts and cooked lunch at a fire pit.

Nursery manager Hannah Simpson said: “Flowerpots has become a real adventure centre and has a great feeling of togetherness as we care for siblings and a mix of children.

“During such challenging times we are continuing to provide rich learning and quality experiences while giving the children the care, cuddles and reassurance.”