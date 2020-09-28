North-east nurse to take on virtual London Marathon for Friends of Anchor

A north-east woman will take part in the first virtual London Marathon next month to raise funds for charity.

Debbie Foreman, from Stonehaven, will take on the gruelling challenge to raise money for Friends of Anchor, which looks after the well being of oncology and haematology patients at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Debbie, who is a lead general practice nurse at a GP surgery in Aberdeen, decided to sign up to run her first marathon after watching her friend run the 2019 London Marathon on TV.

Some of her patients have been involved with Friends of Anchor and she knew instantly she wanted to raise funds for the charity.

Everyone who had a place for 4 October 2020, or who had already deferred their entry to 25 April 2021, has a chance to take part in the Virgin Money London Marathon – The 40th Race by running the famous 26.2-mile distance from home or anywhere in the world on the course of their choice.

Debbie, 36, will run the scenic route from Stonehaven into Aberdeen.

She said: “I am delighted to be running the virtual marathon for Friends of Anchor. I have seen how much Friends of Anchor has helped my patients and it is so lovely to see the work they do.

“What is brilliant about this charity is that all donations go directly towards providing the best possible treatment, care, and support to patients, so I look forward to raising money and awareness.”

To support Debbie, visit https://bit.ly/3073G9d