North-east nurse overcomes painful illnesses to take on mammoth walking challenge

A north-east woman who suffers from severe pain and mobility issues due to a catalogue of health conditions is taking on a mammoth fundraising walk.

Hannah Kelly, a psychiatric nurse from Echt, suffers from a long list of medical conditions that often cause her agonising pain and can mean she has to use a walking stick or even a wheelchair to get around.

After battling with illnesses including endometriosis, fibromyalgia, myalgic encephalomyelitis and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome for a number of years, Hannah, 30, was referred to the Camphill WellbeingTrust in Aberdeen.

There her doctor has helped her to better understand her conditions and introduced her to holistic and homoeopathic treatments.

And now Hannah, along with her partner Natalie Jenneson, are walking a distance equivalent to Land’s End to John o’ Groats, to raise money for Camphill, which relies on donations and fundraising.

The pair, along with their dog Otis, are aiming to walk around 8,500 steps each day.

© Supplied

Hannah said: “It’s a virtual challenge but it’s going from Lands End to John O Groats.

“It’s connected to my Fitbit and my partner is doing it as well so she’s logging her steps and kilometres at the end of the day.

“It tells you whereabouts in the country you are so you can see it on the map as if you were actually walking it.

“We’ve given ourselves until the end of the year, with my health fluctuating I’m not always able to get up and about. Hopefully, we’ll manage to do it before then.”

Hannah has suffered from her conditions for a number of years.

She said: “I guess the biggest thing is the level of pain that I’m in on a daily basis.

“Some days I’m not too bad and I can get up and about alright, but other days I need to use a walking stick or I do have a wheelchair sometimes, but obviously that would need to be with my parents or partner because I can’t push it myself.

“It started with the endometriosis. I was diagnosed in 2015 with that and then had three surgeries to try and get on top of it.

“The doctors think because of that and the effect it’s had on my body I went on to develop the fibromyalgia and chronic fatigue, memory problems and concentration.

“My mobility is not great, I’m physically sick quite a lot, I faint a lot, I’m not able to regulate my body temperature.

“If it was like that one or two days a month it would probably be tolerable, but that for me is kind of my norm and has been now for about six years.

© Supplied

“I’ve been being seen by the pain clinic at NHS Grampian for the last couple of years and I wasn’t really getting anywhere, and with lockdown that didn’t make things any easier.

“My GP had referred me to Camphill last September and I was seen in October.

“I was under the impression it was for people with learning disabilities, quite severe autism and stuff, I knew Camphill dealt with that, but they also do a lot for functional disabilities as well.

“At the end of each consultation you get sent an invoice, but it’s not an invoice for you to pay, it’s just so you can see what it would cost if you were to pay.

“They do look for donations. I think my first consultation cost them £120.

“And then my second appointment would have been £90. They’re not expecting me to pay that but they run just off donations and fundraising.

“Anthro medicine in the approach that they take. They do still incorporate western medicine but it’s more holistic stuff. There’s been a lot of homoeopathic medication and looking at yoga, meditation, mindfulness.”

Hannah said Camphill had helped give her a better understanding of her conditions, and that she’d been able to come off highly addictive sleeping pills she had been prescribed and replace them with a homoeopathic alternative.

© Supplied

Grateful for the help given to her by Camphill, Hannah said she is looking forward to the challenge to raise money for them.

She said: “My dad worked it out and I think he said it’s something like 8,500 steps each a day.

“I’ve set my Fitbit up to tell me when I’ve reached 5,000 a day.

“We’ve got a border collie so that will be a bit of motivation to get out as well.

“I was quite buzzing initially, and then I was speaking to my dad and I got off the phone to him and thought ‘oh god, what have I done?’.

“But doing something like this makes me feel like I’ve got a bit of purpose at the minute and I’ve got a goal I’m working towards.

“When I read stories about other people that are unwell and facing similar battles to myself, when I see them doing things it just gives me a bit of hope and inspiration.”

Hannah has already raised more than £250 through her fundraising page. To donate, visit bit.ly/2MCsGRN