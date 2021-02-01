North-East Now: Virtual dance classes help keep spirits high

A local dance school has been offering virtual classes for members after coronavirus restrictions meant the group could no longer meet face-to-face.

Theatre of Dreams – Mathieson School of Dance launched the virtual dance classes in March last year and have been delivering them on video conferencing service, Zoom, ever since.

The school, which is run by Rachael Mathieson, was forced to close its doors when the Covid-19 pandemic hit. This resulted in Rachael thinking of ways to continue providing lessons to her dancers.

“When Covid-19 hit in March, I quickly sprung into action and organised a full timetable of classes to be delivered via Zoom,” Rachael, 35, said.

“This kept the children connected both with myself and each other.

“But dancing at home through the pandemic wasn’t obviously feasible for all of my pupils – due to lack of technology, internet access and space at home. This meant that some children lost months of dance.

“However, we now have our own dance school app, called Theatre of Dreams, which is full of competitions and activities for those who cannot join our Zoom calls.

“This is to keep them going until we return to face-to-face classes again.”

Rachael is backing Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce’s North-East Now initiative, which is supported by Aberdeen Journals, set up to help local businesses.

The initiative has a hub which pulls together a range of information, directories and blogs, making it easy for people to support local firms from a wide range of industries including food, drink, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more.

Rachael’s own business has something for all ages and abilities, the virtual classes and app have allowed Rachael and her pupils to stay connected and active throughout the difficult period, as well as maintain and work on the standard of their dancing abilities.

The dance school was founded 15 years ago by Rachael’s sister, Fiona Murray, who taught four pupils in the first class. But due to family commitments, Fiona relocated to New York – and then later to London, where she is now based.

This is when Rachael took the reigns. And now, the school is home to 189 pupils from Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Buckie.

It is now based at the Hilton Community Centre in Aberdeen and Portessie Public Hall in Buckie.

She added: “With recently completing an NC and HND in professional dance in Glasgow, my sister asked me to take on the dance school alone and continue to build what she had created.

“I love a challenge and dance is my passion – it has been in my life since I was just 18 months old.

“The school has continued to grow and, 15 years later, it is now home to 189 pupils aged from 18 months to 18 years.

“We have held two stage shows in Aberdeen Arts Centre, The First step in 2018 and The Next Step in 2019.

“The school was due to perform The Crystal Step for our 15th-year anniversary show in September last year. However, due to Covid-19, this was not meant to be.”

Despite the cancellation of their latest show, the group continue to work on their routines, preparing for the time that restrictions will allow them to perform.

“This lockdown – as a single mum that is still working as a key worker at Aberdeen Airport security, while teaching classes from home and also homeschooling my daughter – has had its struggles and stresses.

“But the dancing helps keep life normal for so many children, as well as us, and it keeps me going.

“Our classes continue to run online where we’re working on the youngsters’ routines for The Crystal Step, which we hope to get on stage at Aberdeen Arts Centre as soon as restrictions allow.

“Until then we will continue to do what we love in any environment possible, which is just to keep on dancing.”

Having promoted companies, large and small, across the region that have been significantly affected by lockdown measures in March, the dance instructor is backing Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce’s North-East Now initiative.

It is supported by creative agency Hampton and Aberdeen Journals.

Visit northeastnow.scot to view North East Now’s online hub.

To find out more information about Theatre of Dreams – Mathieson School of Dance, visit the group’s Facebook page.