A young woman who launched her own video production company during the pandemic aims to help charities and individuals across the north-east.

Erin Smith, 22, from Oldmeldrum, set up Pink Sphynx Media in October last year.

The business offers customers a service helping organisations communicate to their target audience through video.

This can be done via social media content, commercials, online content or short films.

The team helps develop the ideas of clients, which includes Fitness Ways and NovaBiotics – bringing them to life and give them “that all-important visual edge.”

And she has backed the ongoing North East Now initiative as, like her, it is aiming to shine a light on city and shire businesses.

Despite feeling anxious about launching her own business at such a difficult period, Erin decided to bite the bullet.

She said: “After graduating from Robert Gordon University in the summer, I launched Pink Sphynx Media due to the lack of graduate jobs available.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has challenged so many businesses and I was worried about starting up during these strange times, but I thought ‘I will never know unless I try’.

“I have had to adapt to Covid-19 much like everyone else. I have to carry out communications and pre-production planning with clients virtually over video chat services instead of meeting them face to face in a coffee shop, which I would much rather prefer.

“Fortunately, the restrictions haven’t heavily affected the production side of the business too much as it is still within the guidelines for production companies to produce content as long as the relevant rules are adhered to.

“Despite the negative effects of the pandemic, I have been lucky enough to have secured several different clients so far.”

As well as securing clients, Erin is currently working in collaboration with Robert Gordon University, Samaritans and NFU Scotland to create a new documentary short film.

The film aims to raise awareness of mental health challenges faced within the farming and agricultural industry.

“It is a conversation that is close to home as my grandfather was a farmer and I believe needs to be addressed,” Erin added.

“I’m really looking forward to launching the film and working with many other new and exciting projects and organisations in the future.

“I really believe that the way we do business is changing dramatically and as we move into a more digitally-driven world it can be difficult to stand out from the crowd.

“Video is the best and most powerful way for small, busy organisations to clearly communicate with their target audience.

“Pink Sphynx Media wants to help local SMEs, charities and individuals get their message out there in a way that either keeps the public entertained, educated or informed by their local organisations.”

The entrepreneur has been promoting her brand on social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube – @pinksphynxmedia.

The North East Now campaign is driven by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce and backed by creative agency Hampton and Aberdeen Journals.

Erin said: “I think that the site is very clear, nicely designed, and easy to navigate. The content on each page is short and sweet and not cluttered.

“I also feel that the business information and lists are super organised and help guide users in the right direction.

“The website is a great addition to the local area because it has a live bank of all the local organisations in one place and it is easy to access per area. It also gives people a huge variety to choose from.

“Looking ahead, I wish to grow my business and hope to be in the position to start employing people locally within a few years.

“I would love to eventually make a larger scale production feature film, which would be viewed in local cinemas to full audiences, and also hope to start the process of building my own production company.”

Visit northeastnow.scot to access the hub and find out more.

To share your positive business story, email stories@northeastnow.scot

For more information on Pink Sphynx Media, visit pinksphynxmedia.co.uk