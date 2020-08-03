North-East Now: Teenager launches online fashion business during lockdown

A 17-year-old has launched his own online clothing business during lockdown.

Thomas Smalley, from Methlick, has created and launched his fashion firm Full Stop Apparel – which features accessories and clothing products – from his bedroom.

Full Stop Apparel is a fledgling brand focused on the fashion wants and needs of 16-30-year olds, with fashionware boasting distinctive designs embroidered in the UK.

Thomas created the brand while brainstorming ideas with his family. He said: “During lockdown, I was very limited to what I could do.

“Due to the lack of school work and exams being cancelled, I sought out to do something creative. By combining my passions, I started working on Full Stop Apparel.”

The teen’s ideas quickly began to emerge and take shape. With a talent for design, fashion, technology and business, he has created a website that is customer-friendly and simple to use.

The business was launched on July 18, and has been evolving ever since by engaging a growing audience through its social media platforms – Facebook and Instagram. It also uses biodegradable packaging, in order to be as environmentally aware as possible.

“I wanted to create a clothing brand that my friends and I would like to wear, and ensure it was affordable to my age group,” Thomas added.

“My friends and family have been helping a lot with the modelling of the clothing, and creation of the social media posts.

“I managed to come up with the designs for the products by brainstorming ideas with everyone originally. We started getting more and more creative with the designs and before we knew it, we manged to fill our store.

“Our classic designs have been our most popular with the original logo – from the start of the launch the team and I have seen a huge spike in demand for our Original Logo Hoodies and Sweatshirts.

“But apart from clothes, our phone cases have been very popular with the Airport Luggage Tag Case proving to be a best seller!”

While business is booming for Thomas, the 17-year-old has shown his support for the new North-East Now campaign as it aims to promote local businesses battling through the Covid-19 pandemic.

The North-East Now campaign, driven by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, and backed by Hampton, Aberdeen Journals and VisitAberdeenshire, is shining a light on local businesses.

An online hub makes it easy for people to support local firms from a wide range of industries including food, drink, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more.

Thomas said: “I think the North-East Now website is a brilliant way to promote our brand, as well as other local businesses. It is an amazing way to unite local people and local brands by helping each other.

“The website is a great way to showcase our fantastic regional businesses and helps them gain more of an audience. I’d urge anyone to support local above larger companies.”

To view the range, visit fullstopapparel.co.uk

To find out more about North-East Now, visit northeastnow.scot

To share your positive business story, email stories@northeastnow.scot