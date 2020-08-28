North-East Now: Shop, drop and relax with new delivery service

The team behind a new on-demand delivery service for shoppers is reaching out to fellow north-east businesse to collaborate with the firm.

Shop, Drop, Relax was launched last month by Graham Duncan Smith, alongside his two business associates Michael Watt and Arjun Sarkur.

The firm, which operates from 10am to 8pm on Saturdays and 10am to 6pm on Sundays, provides an on-demand concierge service for high-street shoppers.

It allows customers to leave their purchased goods with the team, and have it delivered to their homes – or any address – that same day, as well as the following day.

The owners are now confident the new North-East Now campaign will help drive the business forward.

The campaign, driven by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, and backed by Hampton, Aberdeen Journals and VisitAberdeenshire, is shining a light on local businesses.

Graham said: “We aim to help combine the convenience of online shopping delivery with the high-street bricks, mortar shopping and leisure experience, as well as help revitalize high-street shopping.

“To help us achieve this aim, the team and I want to work with local business owners and retailers to enhance the high-street shopping experience in Aberdeen once again.”

As more and more city centre stores and businesses are reopening their premises, Graham believes there is no greater time to encourage members of the north-east public to utilise Shop, Drop, Relax’s services.

“As you will be aware with present circumstances, this has been a testing time,” Graham added.

“We had been planning this venture for about a year-and-a-half, having received a business loan through The Startup Loan Company, developed the brand, built an app and panned out operation, with the aim of launching in December 2019.

“However, we weren’t ready at that point. We then revised our launch plan to spring 2020, which is when the Covid-19 lockdown came into effect, unfortunately. But we’re now ready to go and I hope people find our services beneficial in the local area.

“We are hoping to help out small local businesses currently in Aberdeen with free deliveries to their customer base, so they may stay as connected as possible during this difficult period. And recently, we have been carrying out food parcel deliveries for CFINE, based on Poynernook Road.”

While Shop, Drop, Relax is eager to help fellow city centre firms, Graham has shown his support for the new North-East Now campaign as it aims to promote local businesses battling through the Covid-19 pandemic.

An online hub makes it easy for people to support local firms from a wide range of industries including food, drink, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more.

Graham said: “I feel North-East Now are well placed to help us take our vision forward.

“I admire the campaign and feel as though it’s a welcome addition to the region.”

For more information on the campaign, visit northeastnow.scot

To share your positive business story, email stories@northeastnow.scot

To get in touch with the Shop, Drop, Relax team, visit shopdroprelax.com.