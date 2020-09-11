North-East Now: Regional businesses share their inspirational stories, news and videos as Power Week continues

The ongoing Power Week – part of the North-East Now initiative – has received an incredible response from local businesses.

Running until Sunday, the new campaign was launched to allow city and Shire firms the opportunity to boost their exposure online.

Evening Express, Press and Journal, Society and Original 106 social media accounts have been retweeting information from all companies using the hashtag #northeastisopen throughout the week.

The aim of the Power Week has been to provide firms with the opportunity to share their inspirational stories, news and videos online to highlight everything our region has to offer.

This includes businesses from a wide range of industries including food, drink, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more forced to adapt and diversify to overcome the impact of Covid-19.

Dianne Gardiner, from Daviot, decided to launch her business – Outsource Business Development – a few weeks ago to support these firms. However she has also been faced with challenges along the way.

She said: “I launched Outsource Business Development in August 2020 following interest and inquiries from my business contacts.

“I am providing flexible, cost effective sales support – which can be carried out at my home office in Daviot – to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

“This allows local businesses to have additional support to help restart their business, raise their profile and time to engage with customers.

“Provided as an outsourced service to the business owners from all industry sectors, they can then concentrate on doing what they do best – running their business.

“They can utilize my services for a short term campaign or more long-term dependent on their requirements.

“I have found my services works well in the current climate and, even when our movements are not restricted, sometimes having additional sales support, discussing strategies and target markets is all that my clients need to make a real difference to their customer engagement and opportunities for new business.

“One of the reasons for starting Outsource Business Development was that most external sales professionals could not get out to meet their clients face to face due to the Covid-19 restrictions and remote working.

“During Aberdeen’s additional lockdown, it resulted in more people either placed back on furlough or working from home again.

“There are challenges for my firm such as if a company does not have a telephony system that still allows you to connect directly to the business professional you wish to speak too.

“Often the person handling the calls is working remotely and can only pass on an email or provide an email address for you.

“Overcoming these contact obstacles has been difficult, but I have managed to reach out to businesses through social media and my own business connections – I’ve always been determined to find a way around an issue.”

Since its launch in June, the North-East Now campaign has pulled together a range of information, directories and blogs aimed at allowing people to find out more about local firms operating throughout the pandemic.

The hub has made it easy for people to support local firms across a wide range of industries, including retail, hospitality, fashion and well being.

Driven by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, the initiative is also supported by creative agency Hampton, Aberdeen Journals, Original 106 and VisitAberdeenshire.

Dianne considers North-East Now as a “great concept to bring the region’s businesses and communities together”.

“It’s fantastic for helping to support local businesses and boost our economy as we look to move on from lockdown,” she added.

“North-east communities need to get behind local businesses, which need our support now more than ever.”

Visit northeastnow.scot to access the hub and find out more.

Power Week

If you are a local company, there are numerous ways to get involved:

First steps:

Go to www.northeastnow.scot to see the sort of information that is available, from listings in external directories to being included on our ‘shopping list’. If you have a news story, a blog, a special offer or something else you think should be on there – let us know. Follow @NorthEastNowAbz on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn and tag us in any of your posts so you can tap into the wider network using the #NorthEastNowAbz along with your own Help spread the word and encourage other businesses in your area to get involved too. The bigger the network, the more people your business can reach.

How to take part:

North-East Now has created a free toolkit jam-packed with logos, posters and graphics to get you started. You can choose to print the poster for display in your premises. Use the ready-sized graphics on your social posts, on your emails or even on your website throughout the week. Feel free to share the pack with other businesses you think could benefit from joining in. Consider running a discount or a special offer during the week. You can shout about it on social media and North East Now will maximise your exposure If you have a great story to tell, share it via stories@northeastnow.scot Your story might end up being a good news article in the Press & Journal, Evening Express or you could be interviewed on Original 106 during Power Week, giving your brand a great profile boost. Do your bit and like, share or comment on posts from other local companies tagging @NorthEastNowAbz or using the hashtag, it’s a great way to grow your contacts. At any time from September 7-13, do one special social media post using the steps below: