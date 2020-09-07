North-East Now: Power Week to fire up region’s Covid-19 economy

North-East Now’s Power Week has now launched to give local firms the chance to boost their exposure on social media.

With so many north-east businesses continuing to adapt and diversify to overcome the impact of Covid-19, the Power Week will give regional businesses the opportunity to proclaim that the north-east is open.

It will involve firms sharing their inspirational stories, news and videos on social media in order to highlight everything our region has to offer – from today to Sunday.

Among the firms significantly affected since the Scottish Government introduced lockdown measures in March is The Juicing Company, founded by Vanessa Bremner.

Based in Stonehaven, the firm stands as the first and only cold-pressed juice company in the north-east, producing a line-up of fresh juices, nut mylks and tonic shots.

Vanessa, 29, explained that by working from home, she has had a great deal of time to “look at ways to diversify and find new opportunities”.

“Due to the next closest cold-pressed juice company being based in Edinburgh, this means we can provide our clients with a local service, delivering fresh juices – backed by a medical nutritionist – which haven’t been frozen,” Vanessa added.

“We are proud to be in the north-east and always try to support other local companies.

“Thankfully as I work from home, the pressures haven’t been as intense as for some of the small businesses in Aberdeen. However, the team and I have certainly had to look at ways to diversify.

“Covid-19 has changed businesses across the board but for us. It’s meant we’ve had to look for opportunities outwith our usual.

“For example, we’ve been working with a local fitness instructor to create and provide mini juice packages for her 28-day program clients – these packages have been specific to this program to fit in with the needs of the clients.

“From this, we’ve seen lots of new people getting in touch and starting that very program, which is great news.”

The North-East Now campaign has pulled together a range of information, directories and blogs aimed at allowing people to find out more about local firms operating throughout the pandemic since launching in June.

The Power Week will involve the social media accounts of the Evening Express, Press and Journal, Society and Original 106 retweeting any company that uses the hashtag #northeastisopen for the seven days.

Driven by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, the initiative is also supported by creative agency Hampton, Aberdeen Journals, Original 106 and VisitAberdeenshire.

Vanessa has shown her support for the campaign, describing it as a “great platform for showcasing all the fantastic small businesses that the north-east has to offer”.

“We are proud supporters of what our city and Shire has to offer, which is exactly why we’re backing North-East Now,” she added.

“It’s certainly a welcome addition to the region. Covid-19 has hit local firms hard, so this is another way to promote how we can help our communities recover financially from the pandemic.”

The Juicing Company is now focused on growing its presence further afield, standing as a business that has survived the harrowing impact of the ongoing pandemic.

For more information on The Juicing Company, visit thejuicingcompany.co.uk

Visit northeastnow.scot to access the hub and find out more.

If you are a local company, there are numerous ways to get involved:

First steps:

Go to www.northeastnow.scot to see the sort of information that is available, from listings in external directories to being included on our ‘shopping list’. If you have a news story, a blog, a special offer or something else you think should be on there – let us know. Follow @NorthEastNowAbz on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn and tag us in any of your posts so you can tap into the wider network using the #NorthEastNowAbz along with your own Help spread the word and encourage other businesses in your area to get involved too. The bigger the network, the more people your business can reach.

How to take part:

North-East Now has created a free toolkit jam-packed with logos, posters and graphics to get you started. You can choose to print the poster for display in your premises. Use the ready-sized graphics on your social posts, on your emails or even on your website throughout the week. Feel free to share the pack with other businesses you think could benefit from joining in. Consider running a discount or a special offer during the week. You can shout about it on social media and North East Now will maximise your exposure If you have a great story to tell, share it via stories@northeastnow.scot Your story might end up being a good news article in the Press & Journal, Evening Express or you could be interviewed on Original 106 during Power Week, giving your brand a great profile boost. Do your bit and like, share or comment on posts from other local companies tagging @NorthEastNowAbz or using the hashtag, it’s a great way to grow your contacts. At any time from September 7-13, do one special social media post using the steps below: