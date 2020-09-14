North-East Now: Power Week sent ‘strong and positive message that local businesses are safe and open for custom’

The North-East Now Power Week has been hailed as a great success as the campaign comes to a close.

The initiative, which finished yesterday, saw businesses from across the region tag @NorthEastNowAbz in social media posts along with the hashtag #northeastisopen.

The social media accounts of the Evening Express, Press and Journal, Society and Original 106 retweeted any company that used the hashtag for the seven days.

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

The Power Week was arranged as part of Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce’s North-East Now initiative, which aimed to shine a light on local businesses – across a wide range of industries including food, drink, fashion, beauty and lifestyle – which have been significantly affected since lockdown began in March.

Russell Borthwick, chief executive of Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce, said: “It has been absolutely fantastic to see so many businesses from across the region take part in Power Week, from some of our region’s biggest employers through to small local firms, the sense of community has really come to the fore.”

The campaign took inspiration from the North-East Now Power Hour, which ran from noon to 1pm on Thursday June 25.

One firm that took part in Power Week was Amity Fish Company.

This week we are celebrating POWER WEEK and something new has washed ashore…👀https://t.co/aHj1ycWDuA#NorthEastIsOpen #powerweek pic.twitter.com/EYKX38XfiN — Amity Fish Company (@AmityFishCoLtd) September 11, 2020

Its digital content creator Jenna Urquhart describing it as “a great way of creating awareness on what is available in the City and Shire”.

“We took part in Power Hour in June and enjoyed the fantastic reception to that,” Jenna added.

“It was a no-brainer to get involved in Power Week, too.

“Power Week is just fantastically positive – and we could use a little positivity in the current climate.

“It’s fantastic to shout about what Amity Fish Company has to offer but also see what other businesses have to offer in our area – and it’s great to see the faces behind those businesses, too.”

Mr Borthwick added: “Consumer confidence has been hit hard in recent months and we hope that not only has this initiative helped consumers see the vast array of local firms they have on their doorstep, but it has also sent a strong and positive message that North-east businesses are safe and open for custom.

“Power Week might be finished but the need to support local is far from over so we would ask people to visit the hub northeastnow.scot to see how else they can play a part in supporting jobs and boosting the regional economy in the weeks and months ahead.”

Visit northeastnow.scot to find out more information about the initiative.