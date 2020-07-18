North-East Now: Personal development coach reaches out to those struggling

A woman has established her own development coaching business in order to help those struggling in the north-east, and further afield.

Gillian Buckley, from Inverurie, launched her business Direction Coaching earlier this year, and has helped numerous people focus on personal development since its inception.

It all came about due to Gillian’s past experiences which involved her and husband, Barry, struggling with fertility issues for many years, as well as Gillian losing her mother to ovarian cancer in 2012.

Her personal life has carried a number of lows over the years, but it was made easier for the former sales manager after adopting the skills of life coaching.

The businesswoman has now backed the North-East Now campaign which has been driven by Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce and supported by creative agency Hampton, Aberdeen Journals and VisitAberdeenshire.

It aims to promote local businesses in the area.

Gillian said: “My husband and I tried for 10 years for a child and even did five rounds of IVF, all resulting in miscarriages,” Gillian said.

“One of these was an ectopic pregnancy and could have been life threatening if I hadn’t reached the hospital so quick.

“I also lost my mum to ovarian cancer in 2012, which massively impacted me. Barry and I then decided that it was both physically and mentally too challenging to carry on with treatment, so we didn’t.

“I met so many woman on this part of my journey that felt they were worthless and failures for not being able to conceive, which was incredibly heartbreaking to see.

“This was a very tough time in my life and it wasn’t always easy to stay positive, but I decided to take charge and put plan B in action.”

From there, the couple switched routes and concluded that adoption was the right journey for them. Gillian and Barry are now parents to a baby boy, who gives them more joy than they “ever thought possible”.

“I remember coming through Aberdeen one day and saw the old adoption centre, and it just hit me that this is supposed to be our next step,” Gillian added.

“I had such a magical maternal bond with my own mum, which also made me more determined to be a mother myself.

“The adoption process took exactly 18 months and on 1 March 2019, we brought home our child. We couldn’t have been matched better and the bond is amazing – it feels like he came from us naturally.

“Throughout my journey, I have met so many people who couldn’t cope or needed more support but didn’t know where to turn to. And this is why I decided to put matters into my own hands.

“In my previous role, I was a successful sales manager for over 17 years. My key responsibilities were to lead, motivate and inspire my team to achieve demanding targets. To do this, I was trained extensively on performance coaching.

“I had so many great success stories from where I had progressed people’s careers, saved an employee from possible dismissal into a promotion, helped them realise their true potential, increased their sales, or managed to help their mental health awareness from outside work factors.

“I just loved it and found it so motivating when I was able to help build on people’s strengths.”

With this experience under her belt, Gillian launched Direction Coaching in February this year. And she has relished her role in helping individuals based in the north-east and further afield realise their true potential.

Gillian said: “After going through my journey, I felt there wasn’t enough support for people that have fertility issues or were considering adoption. And the same goes for anyone dealing with general life issues like career changes or progressions, relationship problems, grief or loss.

“I found that with my experience, I was able to cope and deal with my past and forward plan my next stage in life. But not everyone is capable of doing this when facing challenging times, so it then just felt like a natural progression to build a career as a development coach.

“I set up my business at the beginning of the year. First I launched my website, then my social media, and then I joined networking groups.

“I found everyone to be so supportive and have found long-term friendships with them. Everyone is so keen to help promote or support each other.

“I offer one-to-one sessions either virtually, over the phone or face to face. In my sessions, we explore what’s been holding someone back and look at ways that they can accept what’s happened.

“To move forward, we set realistic goals together and I give them structure, guidance and encouragement to achieve them.”

Gillian’s main aim is to give people the tools to be able to tackle life’s challenges head on and explore options on how to improve a situation. She is backing the new North-East Now initiative, which is also aiming to support and promote people and businesses in the local area.

The initiative aims to allow people to find out more about local firms operating throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, pulling together a range of information, directories and blogs to create a one-stop online resource.

On the campaign, Gillian said: “We have all been waiting a long time for something like this to start up in the north-east. I absolutely love the new site.”

To view the Direction Coaching website, visit directioncoaching.net

For more information on North-East Now, visit northeastnow.scot