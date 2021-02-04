North East Now: Owner looks forward to successful future with zero-waste and refill store

The owner of a new food refill store has been “overwhelmed” by its success since it opened its doors a few weeks ago.

Replenish has been a welcome addition to the north-east food and drink scene since it opened up on Allardice Street in Stonehaven in November.

It stocks a wide selection of locally produced goods celebrating some of the best the north-east has to offer.

This includes dairy produce, bread from local baker The Bread Guy, Summer House Drinks, cured meats, jams from Kincardine Castle Kitchen, plastic packaging-free fruit and vegetables, coffee from Aberdeen-based Caber Coffee, and sweet treats.

Replenish also boasts 25 ‘gravity fills’ containing dried goods and is home to a nut butter machine, which provides customers with the chance to make their own fresh nut butter free from palm oil, sugar and additives.

Shop owner Donna Maver is backing Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce’s North East Now initiative set up to help local businesses.

And she said the North East Now website has been a “useful resource” for both suppliers and customers in the area.

Donna said the initiative was a great way of getting word out about how people could help by supporting local businesses such as Replenish.

Donna, who has more than 20 years’ experience in the food, drink, tourism, and hospitality sectors, said: “Replenish is all about supporting customers to do their bit to reduce their environmental impact by providing plastic wrapping free or compostable packaged produce, reduce food miles by choosing locally produced food, and reduce single-use plastic use with eco-living products.

“The store also encourages customers to reuse containers such as jars, bottles or tubs to re-fill and buy only what they need.

“The refill options help customers save money and reduce waste, for example, how many times have you bought specific ingredients for a recipe and only used a little bit and ended throwing the rest away?

“Our fruit and veg are all plastic wrap free, too, meaning customers have no plastic packaging to deal with and if they only need one or two carrots they can just buy what they need.

“Since opening our doors, we haven’t had to diversify as such. However, we have introduced a new service sooner than we had planned – our veg box service.”

Donna explained that the boxes were introduced in response to customer demand for the store’s plastic wrap free vegetables over the festive season.

She added: “We also thought that it would help take a bit of stress out of shopping for our customers as we negotiate the latest round of lockdown restrictions.

“Replenish is offering free delivery to Stonehaven residents and £2 delivery charge for customers within a 10-mile radius of Stonehaven.

“So far, the veg box collection or delivery service has proved to be successful and the response has exceeded our expectations.

“This has proved to be a solution for many people who are unable to leave the house or finding it challenging with the increased demands of juggling shopping, working and homeschooling.”

And despite opening during the pandemic, the owner said the team has been “overwhelmed by the positive response that the business has had in such a short time”.

“We’ve quickly grown a team of regulars who purchase their household essentials from us,” Donna added.

“Some of them like to tell us about what they have made with their ingredients, which we love hearing about.

“We’ve had lovely comments, feedback and have even inspired a poem! We have also had a lot of supportive messages from suppliers, other independent shops in Stonehaven and from the growing network of zero-waste and refillery shops in the north-east.

“The team and I are really pleased with how the business is shaping up, especially in these challenging times but we have to remain positive and work together – things will get better.”

Looking ahead, Donna is hoping that Replenish becomes a platform for fledging foodie businesses to test the market with their produce.

She has shown her support for Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce’s North East Now initiative – supported by creative agency Hampton and Aberdeen Journals – as it also aims to promote local businesses battling through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Donna said: “We’re passionate about supporting local producers and other small businesses.

“Supporting other small businesses is important to us. With this is in mind, we chose Stonehaven-based photographer, Lauren Foreman, to do our promotional shots.

“Once we are able to have more people together, we’d like to provide food education sessions to help people understand what supporting local means, our food chain, meet suppliers, and learn more about how customers choose to spend their money impacts local producers.

“We’d also like to provide sessions on living a zero-waste life and reducing environmental footprint.

“With regards to North East Now, I find the website is a really useful resource for suppliers and customers alike in our area.

“It is accessible, easy to navigate and highlights the rich variety of businesses in our region – it’s quite surprising what businesses are based here!

“From a food perspective, it highlights the amazing produce we have right on our doorstep. Local shops have played a big role in navigating this pandemic and our shopping habits have changed significantly.

“The North East Now website is making it easier for us all to choose to invest in our local economy which will hopefully continue as we emerge from the lockdown.

“We’re hopeful the habit of supporting local will be a lasting one and the North East Now website will be part of that legacy.

“We got in touch with the team as we felt it was important to share some positive news amidst the economic and political doom and gloom.

“Understandably, the news is quite sobering just now. However, we wanted to share our news that, despite the worst recession for 300 years, we had taken the plunge to open and serve our local community.

“It is also important for us to show our support for the campaign and our region.”

