North-East Now: Online hub strives to connect locals with Aberdeen’s lifestyle businesses

An online hub aiming to connect locals with the Granite City’s array of lifestyle businesses has grown considerably since its inception.

Launched in May, abz.life was established to help and encourage individuals in the local area to support the fantastic businesses based on their doorsteps.

It has since seen a surge of regional firms – from hairdressers, jewellers, photographers and boutiques, to bars, cafes and restaurants – keen to get involved in the hub, in order to promote and spread awareness of their services as much as possible.

The listed directory is currently organised into a number of categories including: food and drink; hair and beauty; sports and fitness; arts and crafts; home and garden; fashion and lifestyle; health and wellbeing; and occasions and gifts.

With more than 480 Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire businesses listed, the number continues to grow by the day.

On starting abz.life, co-founder Steph Eady said: “We actually had the idea to start abz.life last year.

“But when lockdown began, we felt it was such an important time for us to develop and launch the hub as quickly as possible – as local companies required more support than ever before.

“Even though there are so many people who want to support local, we felt there wasn’t an easy place to find these companies – especially those who only use Instagram or don’t have a website. So that’s why we wanted to create a hub where people can discover the huge number of amazing local businesses our city has.”

Abz.life provides an easy way to discover, browse and connect with local lifestyle businesses across the city and shire. Website visitors can utilise their categories and tags – to filter by – as well as an amazing search function.

“For local businesses, they can sign up for a free listing on our website – and provide us with links to their website and social media, customer testimonials, photos and more,” Steph, 27, added.

“This then generates a beautiful page that people can browse and contact them through. We direct traffic to their own channels, and we have also had loads of enquiries from users through our website, that get sent directly to these businesses.

“We also feature the passionate people behind these businesses on our blog, so everyone can learn about them, be inspired by them, and support them.

“I’m definitely proud of abz.life. This was a passion project for our team, and the support we’ve received has been incredible.

“We get regular messages saying what a good idea this is, and we’ve also received many messages from our listed businesses saying they’ve had orders directly off the back of their listing or our social media posts – that makes it all worthwhile.

“It’s a project that will always remind us of lockdown and the challenging times we all faced, but this is a very positive thing to come out of that. And we get such a buzz from meeting new business owners, learning about why they started and what they’re passionate about, and sharing their stories.”

Similarly to the abz.life initiative, North-East Now was also launched in order to promote local businesses battling through the Covid-19 pandemic.

The initiative – which is driven by Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce and supported by creative agency Hampton, Aberdeen Journals, Original 106 and VisitAberdeenshire – will share inspirational and positive stories, encouraging people to do what they can to support the local economies in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Steph said: “We spoke with the North-East Now team before they launched their campaign, as we have similar goals in terms of helping people support local wherever possible.

“So it was fantastic to hear about their plans, and have abz.life included on their website. It’s a great feeling to be part of a big buy local movement, all supporting one another to get the best results for our city.

“Abz.life is still very new, so we want to raise awareness of our platform so we can help as many people as possible. The variety of companies listed on our website is absolutely incredible – and we want them all to be discovered and supported.”

To find out more about North-East Now, visit northeastnow.scot

To share your positive business story, please email stories@northeastnow.scot