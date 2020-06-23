North-East Now: Online hub provides ‘one-stop-shop’ for everything needed to support local

The newly launched North-East Now website is perfect for those aiming to support local businesses operating through the Covid-19 pandemic.

With so many north-east businesses adapting and diversifying to overcome the impact of coronavirus, North-East Now will share inspirational and positive stories, encouraging people to do what they can to support the local economies in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Also boasting an online hub, consumers – who aim to support local firms which have been significantly affected since the Scottish Government introduced lockdown measures in March – are provided with a one-stop online resource.

The hub pulls together a range of information, directories and blogs, making it easy for people to support local firms from a wide range of industries including food, drink, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more.

It also explains which local products are available in shops and supermarkets, making it easy for people to choose north-east brands in their weekly shop.

Driven by Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce, the initiative is also supported by creative agency Hampton, Aberdeen Journals, Original 106 and VisitAberdeenshire, with Aberdeen Journals set to host a social media “power hour” this week.

This will involve the Evening Express, Press and Journal, Society and Original 106 Twitter accounts retweeting every tweet from local businesses using the hashtag #northeastisopen between noon and 1pm on Thursday. Firms are encouraged to post a picture of themselves at their business holding up a sign which reads #northeastisopen.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, says the initiative is a “much welcomed and needed step as we push towards recovery”.

“Aberdeen Inspired is delighted to see Aberdeen Journals – alongside the other companies and organisations which drove the campaign – continue to grab the initiative and this time through the exciting development of the North-East Now website and social media driven “power hour”, in promoting our north-east businesses,” Adrian added.

“If ever there was time for such support it is now, and we all realise that it is so important to highlight our great businesses – across the sectors – and for the public to endorse this through ‘buying local’.”

Visit northeastnow.scot to access the hub and find out more.