North-East Now: North-east sports centre keeps members moving and motivated during lockdown

Life may have changed for everyone during lockdown, but the mission of one north-east sports centre has remained steadfast – to foster a love of fitness in others.

Since closing its doors in March, Oldmeldrum-based ETKO Sports Academy has developed various e-training solutions to keep members of all ages moving duirng the lockdown period.

Pre Covid-19, the organisation welcomed around 1,000 members through its doors each week, from three-month-old ETKO Gym Babies to retirees who attend its ‘Exercise for All’ sessions.

The company’s latest offerings include progressive e-training programmes for its junior members. Families login to a unique portal to receive learning materials and tasks suited to their child’s ability. Videos and photos of their training can then be uploaded for marking.

Laura Etko, founder and director of ETKO Sports Academy, said: “We were working on the progressive e-training programmes in the background prior to lockdown.

“We felt that e-training could complement what we were doing in class and might allow children who lived further afield to engage with our programmes. The shutdown prompted us to fast-track its release and we’ve had a really encouraging take-up rate.”

ETKO Sports Academy has also developed a virtual timetable of Zoom classes for both adults and juniors. With the school holidays underway, the number of children’s sessions has recently been increased.

For families whose schedules include the pressures of work and other commitments, the centre has developed an additional, flexible online solution. Its closed e-daily Facebook groups provide members with a task, activity or fitness tip each day to keep them engaged and exercising.

“We have always offered activities during the school holidays, as we know that children’s fitness suffers when they stop exercising for several weeks,” Laura, 38, added.

“This year it feels more important than ever to keep everyone moving.

“We are all desperately keen to get back to the gym, however we must follow guidance and wait until it is deemed safe to do so. Our priority meanwhile is to offer our members as flexible and broad a range of fitness options as possible. The innovative use of technology is key to this.”

The company was founded by Laura, a former international gymnast, and her husband Vio, a world veteran wrestling champion, eight-time British wrestling champion and Commonwealth Games bronze medallist.

They have raised the profile of gymnastics and wrestling in the north-east and beyond by offering training facilities and specialist programmes to encourage young people into these sports.

The business started life as Laura’s Gym in 2008. It rebranded to become ETKO Sports Academy in 2016 – the rebranding coincided with the opening of their 1092m2 national-standard gymnastics centre.

On diversifying their offering, Laura said: “Again, like many other businesses, we had furloughed some of our staff, so a very small core team had to work intensely to deliver this. It has been a demanding – but incredibly rewarding – experience. We are also fortunate to have an incredibly supportive member community.

“The past few months have resulted in us gaining the ability to adapt to a dynamic set of circumstances has been key.

“We’ve also had a swift learning curve getting to grips with new technology! We have taken great care to keep communicating with our members and stakeholders during lockdown – and to monitor their response to our new e-training services.

“Interestingly, their feedback suggests that they may be keen for us to continue with a more blended form of training once we reopen.”

While the centre is waiting for firm government guidance on when it can open, Laura has shown her support for the new North-East Now campaign as it aims to promote local businesses battling through the Covid-19 pandemic.

The initiative – which is driven by Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce and supported by creative agency Hampton, Aberdeen Journals, Original 106 and VisitAberdeenshire – will share inspirational and positive stories, encouraging people to do what they can to support the local economies in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Laura said: “We learned about the North-East Now campaign via social media and thought it was a fantastic initiative for individuals and organisations to support one another as we slowly emerge from lockdown.

“The team and I have always tried to support the community in which we operate and this seemed like a great opportunity to do so on a more widespread scale as we all grapple with this most unusual and challenging situation.

“We hope very much that the campaign will continue to be prominent as we slowly adjust to life after lockdown.

“The pandemic has encouraged many of us to scrutinise our habits and perhaps be more mindful about how and where we spend our time and money.

“It would be very heartening if local, independent businesses could benefit from this over the longer term. The North-East Now campaign could help to encourage this shift.”

