North East Now: New festive campaign launched to inspire shoppers to support local this Christmas

A festive campaign has been launched to inspire shoppers to support local businesses this Christmas.

Running from today until the end of December, North East Now is aiming to shine a light on the multitude of different ways that shoppers can do their bit and help sustain regional firms.

Launched in June, North East Now has allowed people to find out more about local firms operating throughout the pandemic, pulling together lots of great information, directories and blogs into one central place.

The hub has made it easier for consumers to support local businesses, who have been forced to adapt and diversify their offerings as they continue to battle through the coronavirus pandemic.

A business that features on the website is the award-winning Saplinbrae Hotel and Lodges, based in Mintlaw.

The venue boasts a wealth of history dating back to 1756. But the outbreak of Covid-19 was something that dining and operations manager Claire Forbes could never have anticipated.

She said: “It felt almost unreal when the hotel was forced to close its doors, which turned into worry and sadness that we may not reopen.

“Looking back we naively thought it would be short term then realised we really had to worry about the long term.

“So we adapted room layouts and menus to optimise bookings in restricted opening hours, added sanitising, kept up to date with regulations, signed up to Eat Out to Help Out and supported staff by keeping them up to date as well.

“These changes have proved successful as we continue to provide customers with the service they have come to expect.

“It has been great to see people who were really worried and anxious about their first trip out after lockdown feel comfortable enough at Saplinbrae to be able to relax and enjoy the simple pleasure of a nice coffee or a glass of wine with their dinner and a chat of course.

“Buy local or bye local. Through these really challenging weeks, it will be so important for us all to support local, all these great wee businesses need our custom more than ever, especially at this time of year.”

Claire revealed that there will be a line-up of offers available for guests over the Christmas period.

While the way the family-run hotel operates has been adapted, the team remains positive. The same can be said for Carol Fowler, director of Banchory Lodge Hotel, although she considers the earlier stages of the Covid-19 outbreak as “a roller coaster ride”.

“After working hard to build up a business and putting your heart and soul into it I found the hardest thing I have every had to do in my career was to tell staff that we had to close our doors,” she said.

“However, I was really proud of the team who were fantastic and just got on with the task in hand at the time.”

“I closed the doors and felt totally overcome. That day I got in the car to go home and decided right there and then that whilst the hotel was closed for the time due to lockdown, I was already working on how we were going to plan the re-opening.

“I’m always a glass half full kind of person.”

Banchory Lodge is a Georgian country house hotel with 28 bedrooms and serves trendy, award-winning food. Set on the banks of the River Dee in the heart of Banchory, it was built in the early 1800s by General William Burnett and first opened as a hotel in 1939.

The hotel has adhered to Scottish Government restrictions since being able to reopen this summer and the team has overcome a number of obstacles.

Carol added: “We have hand sanitiser stations; are using a very efficient Track and Trace system; there are socially distanced tables; no standing or sitting at the bar; temperature checks; fogging public areas and rooms; the wearing of masks; paper napkins – the list of our new coronavirus procedures is endless!

“When you come to The Lodge, you are not just helping a local business and our staff, but you are also supporting our suppliers and producers and their staff, who are also in the locality.

“Also, when you stay as a guest and wake up to the sound of the river you could be a million miles away. We want people to retreat to The Lodge and enjoy going out again, for lunch, dinner or to stay knowing we have done everything we can to ensure they are safe.

“We always enjoy dressing the hotel up in December, making it cosy and festive, so we will be pulling out all the stops this year.

“The only way you can enjoy time with friends from two different households is to come somewhere like The Lodge and perhaps treat yourself to a stayover.”

With more and more north-east hotels revealing their festive plans, visiting one for a weekend getaway is sure to be on your Christmas agenda.

Other initiatives launched by North East Now – which is driven by Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce and supported by creative agency Hampton and Aberdeen Journals – included its Power Week and Power Hour campaigns.

Both were a great success and a line-up of local businesses got involved to boost their exposure on social media.

Supporting local is something that Ardennan House Hotel owner and manager, Jennifer McIntosh, is urging the public to do.

Situated in Inverurie, the establishment was also forced to adapt and diversify to overcome the impact of Covid-19.

The team has implemented a takeaway service over recent months, which hotel owner and manager Jennifer says has “benefitted them greatly”.

She added: “We reopened our hotel and restaurant on the 15th of July.

“It has definitely been challenging adjusting to these new restrictions and there was definitely a worry about how busy we were going to be once reopening but we have been overwhelmed with how busy we have been and the support we have been given.

“The public really seem to be enjoying the takeaways and we will continue to offer them even once life is back to ‘normal’.

“We aim to be back to running full capacity once restrictions are lifted and have a new menu now on the go, so we hope to see all of our lovely customers to try our new dishes over the festive period.”

On the new campaign, Russell Borthwick, chief executive of Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce, said: “Businesses are the lifeblood of our local economy and essential to the prosperity of the Aberdeen city region community.

“Organisations of all kinds look forward to Christmas as a crucial time for income generation. While this year may be different to most, there’s lots of creative ways to enjoy the festive period while supporting our local people, businesses and economy.

“The North East Now festive campaign is about encouraging people to be creative and ‘think local’ when it comes to present buying.

“Whether it’s physical gifts from local stores, vouchers for our arts and culture venues or gift cards for our hotels and restaurants, by investing in our local economy we will help firms here in the region recover faster and safeguard jobs.

“After a year like no other, this is an opportunity for us to come together and remember what makes the north-east such a great place to live.”

To find out more information or browse the North East Now hub, visit northeastnow.scot