North East Now: Menswear brands bring quality and style to city and shire this winter

Online hub North East Now aims to boost the regional economy over the winter period as its festive campaign continues.

Running until the end of December, the initiative was launched last month to encourage shoppers to do their bit and support local businesses in a wide range of industries.

It is hoped to drive sales in high-street gift shops, boutiques, bars, cafes and restaurants that have battled to survive past this difficult year and the coronavirus crisis.

Not only that, but also the websites of well-known regional businesses as well. This includes Fearless Fighter, an up-and-coming brand launched by former undefeated boxing champion Matty McAllister.

Matty, who is currently a professional boxing coach at the Northern Sporting Club in Aberdeen, decided to venture into the world of fashion design and start researching the ins and outs of the industry last year.

© Supplied by Emma McCombie/ Swan

He has since launched his own website, which offers T-shirts, tracksuits, accessories and more, with the hopes of shifting Fearless Fighter into major clothing outlets in the future.

Matty said: “Considering I am always in the gym, I noticed a real gap in the market for fashionable boxing and MMA clothing.

“When there was news of the coronavirus outbreak, I didn’t completely panic as I knew my business was mostly run online. However, I did worry that people may have been on a tighter spending budget.

“I am on my first month since launching and I’m off to a great start. And I hope to see the brilliant support continue and gain even more recognition.

“The lockdown has actually given me a lot of time to actually focus on Fearless Fighter and make any tweaks necessary.

“The public has been great since its launch in November. I was happy to see my friends and family helping like and share and support the brand as much as possible.”

Those looking to treat the men in their life should be on the lookout for discount codes on the Fearless Fighter website in the run-up to Christmas.

© Supplied by Fearless Fighter

Speaking about the New Year, Matty is hoping to expand his audience even further. He added: “I’d like to have my clothes in different stores throughout the country soon, and for the brand to make a difference in the style in the boxing gym community.

“Considering this is such a hard year for small businesses, I think it is important to help out in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire whether that be through buying a local Christmas gift or simply helping share and like local business pages.

“Every part of the north-east publics’ help truly does make a difference. I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me so far.”

Other north-east menswear brands with big aims for the New Year are Overhype, founded by 18-year-old Sam Rattray, and Gibbs Menswear in Inverurie.

Sam has experienced an incredibly challenging few months since opening his new store at The Green in Aberdeen.

Nevertheless, the inspiring entrepreneur has remained positive and shown nothing but determination to succeed.

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

Sam said: “Overhype is a streetwear and trainer boutique that specialises in preloved and new menswear clothing.

“The store sells mostly exclusive, limited edition items and brands that cannot be purchased elsewhere in Aberdeen – and even Scotland. We also buy items from the public so clients can take their preloved items in-store to sell them or exchange for another item.

“Every day is different at Overhype. We are constantly getting new stock in on a daily basis.”

Brands on offer include Stone Island, C.P. Company, Moncler, Canada Goose, Burberry, Bape, Supreme, Palace, Yeezy and Nike.

Utilising his spare time during the pandemic to build Overhype’s website, the business has grown exponentially. Sam added: “I was unsure on how things would change for us when the pandemic struck, however with no shop in action, I knew it was time to make more of an effort with the website.

“We immediately looked at how we could improve the website and make it easier for customers to browse our products from the comfort of their homes. It is now much more user-friendly.

“A lot of time and money was spent on this, but the changes seem to have paid off. I suppose this could be because people aren’t spending money on holidays, so are treating themselves to a new pair of trainers or a new garment instead.

“We also have plans to expand in Glasgow and Edinburgh, so there’s a lot to come for us next year.”

Launched in June, North East Now has helped people to find out more about local firms operating throughout the pandemic, pulling together lots of great information, directories and blogs into one central place.

The hub has made it easier for consumers to support local businesses, who have been forced to adapt and diversify their offerings as they continue to battle through the coronavirus pandemic.

Driven by Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce, the initiative is also supported by creative agency Hampton and Aberdeen Journals.

Barry Gibb, owner of Gibbs Menswear, has backed the ongoing festive campaign.

He says he is proud to be a part of the community in Inverurie as it has been “proactive” throughout the coronavirus crisis, and is encouraging people to visit the town for their festive shopping.

Barry added: “Inverurie has been a safe and friendly place to visit this year.

“I’d urge anyone to shop local when possible. Your custom will be welcomed with a friendly face and keep this town, as well as other communities in the north-east, thriving.”

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

The family-run independent store offers a selection of premier clothing ranges from brands such as Meyer, Eterna, Brax and its own label, Mitchell Scott. It also provides made to measure kilt-making services, a hire department and accessories.

Barry said: “Since returning in July our seamstresses have diversified from working on highland wear items to upcycling shirt stock from previous seasons into our own brand new face masks.

“This move has been very successful – who’d have thought 2020 would see the main source of income coming from face masks.

“Overall, the team have tried to stay positive as much as possible and have been supported greatly by customers old and new. We hope that 2021 sees the return of weddings and big events.”

On the success of the campaign to-date, chief executive of Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce Russell Borthwick, said: “The value and importance of small and medium-sized businesses within the Aberdeen city region is indescribable.

“We are incredibly proud of the way our local business community has continued to adapt their services in recent months, and now it’s time to give back by shopping locally and supporting your local high street.

© Chris Sumner/DCT Media

“If every household in the north-east spent just £10 with local businesses the regional economy could be boosted significantly over the festive period. It’s been a tough year, let’s make this Christmas a memorable one for the right reasons.”

Visit northeastnow.scot to access the hub and find out more.