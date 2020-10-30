North East Now: Lockdown enabled talented north-east photographer to open new studio

While lockdown has had its implications on businesses across the globe, a north-east photographer decided to use the time to turn a negative situation into a positive one.

The lockdown period enabled Zoe Rae, of Zoe Rae Photography, to expand her five-year-old wedding and family photography business by opening a new studio and offer Fine Art Children’s Portraits.

Zoe operates at the studio, based at Clinterty, as a one-woman band, and has been awarded a string of accolades since launching her business in October 2015.

The 46-year-old said if it hadn’t have been for the coronavirus pandemic, she wouldn’t have had the time to launch her new studio.

Zoe said: “I’ve been a self-taught photographer after completely changing my job from formerly being a nurse, followed by an account executive for Big Pharma.

“Becoming a photographer has allowed me to follow a career that I am incredibly passionate about – I love what I do!

“Within nine months of starting wedding photography – with no formal training – I won a bronze award with one of my wedding images with The British Institute of Professional Photography.

“The following year, I was awarded their Provisional Photographer of the Year Scotland.

“I’m also a single mum who runs this business alone, whilst bringing up two children.”

Determined to pursue her passion further, Zoe, from Ellon, set up the photography studio while homeschooling and raising her two children alone over the course of lockdown.

Now she specialises in family, fine art, baby and wedding photography in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and across the rest of Scotland, as well as commercial work for small local businesses.

Zoe added: “I can honestly say that working with my clients to create beautiful, timeless images brings me an incredible amount of joy and made my career change the best thing I ever did.

“Photography is key in mapping our history, without it we cannot look back to how our society has changed.

“Families love when I capture timeless moments and encourage them to print them and hang them on their walls.

“As a photographer, only a small part of my time is made up taking photographs. The rest is ensuring my clients have pieces of art or an album to hand down over generations.

“We have become so focused on digital photos – but technology changes. Print never goes out of fashion and you can only achieve lasting quality with a professional photographer.

“I want my passion to really jump out of your photographs to create images you’ll look back on with joy for the rest of your life.”

Despite the unprecedented times, the mum-of-two plans to expand her offering even further.

Zoe reached out to North East Now as she considers the website a fantastic way for local businesses to showcase what they have to offer. She said: “As I have expanded my business recently and tried to diversify, I felt it was a prime time to show the public my new offerings.

“Like all businesses, I have suffered greatly in the pandemic but I want to be a source of encouragement to others that they too can diversify and not be beaten by our current situation.”

North East Now – which is driven by Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce and supported by creative agency Hampton and Aberdeen Journals – has been sharing inspirational and positive stories, encouraging people to do what they can to support the local economies in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Zoe added: “I think North East Now is a fantastic initiative. With the news this week that Aberdeen has suffered most in the UK regarding job losses, encouraging and showcasing local business is essential for the area.

“It’s certainly a welcome addition to north-east. Having a one-stop-shop for accessing business is essential. The ‘Shop Local’ notion has really taken off and anything to support this is so welcome.”

