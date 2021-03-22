An award-winning photographer has said joining forces with other north-east businesses was vital for her business’ survival in lockdown.

Iska Birnie, who lives in the Rosemount area of Aberdeen, has collaborated with two north-east firms since the start of the pandemic in order to diversify her offering.

Iska launched her business Iska Birnie Photography in 2017, promoting its services through various channels including her website, social media, in-person and, more recently, virtual exhibitions.

The award-winning photographer specialises in personal brand photography, as well as weddings and dogs and equine photography.

Iska, 41, said: “I am a full-service photographer, which means I take care of everything – from planning the session, to printing and delivering their wall portraits or albums.

“And of course everything in between including advice on how to prepare for the session, what to wear, guidance during the session, professional editing of the images, and more.

“The different genres of photography I offer clients help them in many ways.

“Personal brand photography helps business owners and entrepreneurs be more visible online and stand out from the crowd, with beautiful on-brand images that show their personality and tell their brand story.

“Wedding photography – my tag line for wedding photography is ‘ capturing moments from today, creating memories for a lifetime’ – and that sums it up really well.

“I love creating beautiful images, capturing emotions and all the little moments and details so that my couples can relive their special day again and again.

“And last but not least, dog and equine photography – I love getting to know my animal clients, getting cuddles from them, and at the same time capturing their personality and character in beautiful images for their owners.

“And providing them with a choice of stunning wall portraits and albums to show off their animal in their home.”

The outbreak of coronavirus left Iska contemplating which direction to take her business in order to survive. She decided collaborations were the way forward.

“I’ll start with Colour and Image,” Iska said. “This is a collaboration between myself and The Image Whisperer, Rosee Elliott, who is based in Banchory.

“Colour and Image is all about helping business owners make a lasting impression through photographs, without the need for words.

“Our clients start their experience with a colour and style consultation with Rosee at her studio in Banchory – once we are allowed to do so again. Once they have a chance to put Rosee’s advice into practice, they will then have a strategy call with myself at which we plan their personal brand photo session.

“We will then arrange a date and time with our makeup artist followed by the photo session with me.

“My other project is called the Aberdeen Pet Collective. This is a Facebook group for businesses in the pet industry – such as dog groomers, walkers and trainers – in our local area.

“We have many different networking groups in our area, but none of them seem to have any pet-related businesses in them. So I thought it’d be a great idea to start a networking group solely for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire pet businesses.

“It is a place to ask for advice, share ideas, bounce ideas off each other, make new friends in the industry and form collaborations. Essentially, it will involve finding a new kind of community spirit in our local pet industry.”

Iska says that there has been a great deal of interest in both projects. She added: “I am happy to say that both have been very successful.

“Colour and Image was officially launched early February 2021 – although we can’t actually start working with clients yet, the interest in our new personal brand package has been amazing.

“We already have two clients booked on and are just waiting for lockdown restrictions to lift before we can get hands-on with them.

“I started the Aberdeen Pet Collective in the third quarter last year. We now have over 100 members.

“It’s a very supportive group, all about community and helping each other. Being self-employed can be a lonely place at times, so having the group is giving businesses in the local pet industry another like-minded business owner to speak to and shows us all that we are not alone.

“Speaking for myself, I can say that I’ve made new friends in the industry through the group and am looking forward to seeing where it takes us.”

Due to the success of her collaborations, the photographer is thankful for those that are backing the drive to support local during the pandemic.

This is something that Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce’s North East Now campaign – supported by creative agency Hampton and Aberdeen Journals – is encouraging people to do.

Speaking on the initiative, Iska says she “loves the way North East Now is shining a spotlight on local businesses and their stories”.

“Since I just launched a new service offering in collaboration with another local business, I thought it might be interesting for the campaign’s readers, but also great publicity for our new collaboration.

“The website looks great and I think it’s definitely a welcome addition to the local area, especially as it links through to other websites that support local businesses.

“It’s very clearly laid out and easy to navigate – and I love the shopping list!

“With regards to my business’ future, I’m looking forward to helping other business owners and entrepreneurs be more visible online, attract their ideal clients and standing out from the crowd, with images that they love and tell their story.

“Going into spring once lockdown lifts, I can’t wait to get back to photographing more dogs and horses. And hopefully at some point soon we’ll also get back to weddings.”

