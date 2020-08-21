North-East Now: Photographer adapted swiftly during pandemic to save business

A local photographer was forced to adapt her services in order to survive the ongoing pandemic.

Evie Brown, owner of Evie Brown Photography, had no other choice but to come up with different ways to operate throughout the challenging lockdown period.

This led to the mum-of-two carrying out doorstep photo shoots and taking pictures of newborn babies outdoors for clients, providing her with a new way of utilising her skills.

Evie, from Fordoun, launched her business – taking pictures of pets, parties and weddings – at the end of last year, and said the experience of launching just months before the Covid-19 outbreak has been both terrifying and challenging.

And she said it was important for local businesses to have the support offered by the North-East Now campaign set up recently to help promote their work.

The initiative – which is driven by Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce and supported by creative agency Hampton, Aberdeen Journals, Original 106 and VisitAberdeenshire – is sharing inspirational stories, encouraging people to do what they can to support the local economy.

Evie, 25, said she has been using her time to document the unusual year in a positive way.

She said: “With Covid-19, small businesses have had to adapt with no warning.

“As someone who had just started out, it was terrifying. But being adaptable is something you have to learn quickly when you build a business.

“I think that being a mum helps, too. You’re used to multi-tasking and finding ways around things.

“Doing doorstep and outdoor newborn photo shoots, and working out a way to keep going has been a challenge but one that I’ve been so enthused by as it means I can still help families build their memories.

“Let’s face it – no one will forget 2020, so why not have photos to show that.

“These photo shoots have proved really successful. I had 40 families sign up for my doorstep shoots and for each one I donated £5 to the NHS.

“I raised £200 which was donated to the Grampian Health Board Endowment Fund. It felt important to give something back in this strange time.”

Despite the business being relatively new to the north-east photography scene, Evie’s reputation has continued to grow – despite the circumstances. And with her passion being to “give people memories they will cherish forever”, this will only increase further.

Evie added: “My main promotion comes from word of mouth.

“I aim to make every family or person I photograph extremely happy with photos. And in return, they normally tell friends and family about me.

“Personally, I feel my business is beneficial to the north-east as pictures are so important to have.

“So many of us are either behind the camera or too shy to be in front of it. I capture the happiness and fun in the most natural, relaxed way without charging a fortune.

“As a mum, I know that we are often harsh on ourselves – we’re the ones taking the pictures, rather than being in the moment.

“I’ve had so many women saying they have never liked photos of themselves before, and that doing a relaxed shoot with someone who makes them feel that they and their family are special makes a huge difference to confidence.

“I’d really like to give people images that make them proud and remind them of special moments – whether that be of a pregnancy, babies, toddlers, older children, a graduation, grandparents, or anything at all.

“We all take lots of pics on our phones all the time, but there is something very special about a printed image and I want the people in those images to feel special, too.”

While Evie continues to carry out these outdoor sessions, she has shown her support for the new North-East Now campaign.

She said: “The campaign sounds really good and it’s always important to have a local website on the go.

“Sometimes it’s hard to find local suppliers or businesses, so it’s nice to have it all centrally in one place.”

