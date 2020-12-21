North East Now: Organisations reveal key events to mark in your diary this Christmas and into the New Year

Local organisations are hoping to welcome back wider audiences to the north-east once again with exciting events next year.

The coronavirus crisis has resulted in a line-up of the region’s well-loved performances and events being either cancelled or postponed over the past 12 months, including pantomimes, festivals and concerts.

However, Aberdeen Arts Centre and Aberdeen Inspired are looking forward to drawing people back to the Granite City with a calendar of events being worked on ahead of the New Year.

North-East Now’s ongoing festive campaign is aiming to shine a light on the different ways that the public can do their bit to help support local businesses safely. It is also highlighting what’s in store for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire next year in terms of events.

Driven by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce and supported by creative agency Hamptons and Aberdeen Journals, the initiative is running until the end of December.

Aberdeen Inspired chief executive Adrian Watson has shown his support for North East Now since its launch in June. It has pulled together a range of information, directories and blogs aimed at allowing people to find out more about local firms operating throughout the pandemic.

© EVENING EXPRESS

Despite the obstacles, Aberdeen Inspired has defied all odds and continued to run a number of events this year. Adrian said: “The priorities at the moment are supporting businesses at a time when it’s most needed, regional hospitality in particular.

“As well as this, we decided to run some events this year – going back into what we are famed for.

“We’ve brought international class events to the city, and supported and complimented what’s already here. You can see that through Nuart, Aberdeen Restaurant Week and the Comedy Festival, which has now got an international name to it – and quite rightly so.

“It was challenging for us when the lockdown was announced. The whole rationale for Aberdeen Inspired is to bring masses to the city centre to not only come to our wonderful and growing events portfolio but spend in our retail, hospitality and so on, as well.

“We had to change very quickly and review everything that we were doing, just like any other organisation.

“A few months into the pandemic, we had to look towards business recovery and what we were going to do once we came out of Covid-19.

“Because we lost out in the local lockdown with the Eat Out To Help Out Scheme, it was decided to bring back Aberdeen Restaurant Week. But it was made a fortnight-long event this time around.

“This was to allow hospitality to open up and it was hugely successful – the most successful we’ve had to date in fact. It won a lot of support and helped businesses at a time when it was most needed, as well as helping the public get a bit more energised and safely coming to the city centre.”

© Supplied by Aberdeen Inspired

Aberdeen Inspired also launched the Aberdeen Gift Card – a prepaid Mastercard that can be used in the same way as a debit or credit card in venues throughout the city – several months ago to support the economy.

Currently running its Christmas Market, Adrian said this has also been “hugely successful”.

“Christmas seemed to be cancelled across the country because big events were and are being considered a huge no-no,” Adrian added.

“But with partners, we looked at a very early stage at how we could still present a Christmas offering. Long story short and to comply with the Covid-19 legislation – as it’s important to reassure the public and these wonderful crafters – we secured expansive retail premises in Bon Accord, which is ongoing.

“Whilst others have for good reason had to take a step back in 2020, Aberdeen Inspired has been able to work through the challenges and present to the wider north-east public a Christmas Market, which has 28 stands for local businesses to sell their finery.

“Looking forward, if we decide to go ahead with our popular street art festival, we will have to do things differently.

“We’ll be working through details with the curator to work out what’s achievable and what the safest way would be to run it. Most of it will be run virtually in order to avoid attracting crowds, but it will be there to navigate and be enjoyed.

“The hope is to also run the International Comedy Festival in the summertime – at over 25 city centre venues including hotels, pubs and clubs.

© SYSTEM

“We’re testing the waters with this at the moment, putting dates out in advance and signing up with big partners. But it re-emphasises the message that Aberdeen Inspired is positive in bringing the city through what has been a very challenging time.

“We’ve seen great spirit, entrepreneurship and innovation during 2020. It often takes a crisis for people to come out and show that innovation, and it’s clear that many have grabbed that initiative this year.”

Stephanie Walls, Aberdeen Arts Centre manager, is also proud of how north-east communities have shown “pure resilience”.

“I think this year has taught us all to take a step back and take things one day at a time,” Stephanie said.

“The Arts Centre started the lockdown period with a positive outlook and, like many venues and individuals, we hoped within a few weeks’ things may start to return to normality.

“We rescheduled our immediate calendar and crossed our fingers and toes that by April the diary may be able to be back up and running. I don’t think anyone could’ve predicted back in March that we’d still be unable to proceed with indoor events in December.”

Aberdeen Arts Centre provides facilities and opportunities for groups and individuals of all ages, backgrounds and abilities to learn about and engage in the performing arts, with a thriving creative learning programme.

The centre felt it was vital to continue to provide entertainment and engagement even with the venue – which houses a 350-seater auditorium, state-of-the-art lighting and sound equipment, rehearsal and workshop space, a cafe bar and gallery space – closed.

© Supplied by Aberdeen Arts Centre

Instead, the team took to social media to share entertaining online provision and content.

Stephanie said: “We continued to engage with our users, volunteers and creative learning participants from the moment we closed the doors in March.

“The centre also saw the return of small-scale classes for Music 4 U – the centre’s resident charity organisation – and has been able to restart its own Youth Theatre ‘Castlegate Theatre Company’. We’ve just completed a successful 10-week term.

“Our classes, once housing 35 participants at one time, are now spread over two evenings to allow us to work with small groups of up to 10 young people in order to facilitate socially distanced sessions.

“Members enjoyed an array of musical theatre themed Performance Masterclasses, which taught a range of skills based on drama, dance and performance techniques.

“To reflect current Government guidelines, our 2020 term focused on disciplines other than singing – but all the sessions were full of music, fun and energy despite not being able to sing along just yet.

“We were also able to support ‘Sound Festival’ in October and offered schools across Aberdeen City and Shire the opportunity to stream our 2019 pantomime Aladdin free of charge in their classrooms.

“We are thrilled that over 170 schools took part in the stream and we continue to receive lovely photos of kids laughing along from the comfort and safety of their own desk after a difficult year.”

Speaking about the new year, Stephanie says there is a lot to look forward to for fans of theatre and the Arts Centre specifically.

She added: “Over the next 12 months, we are going to have to work hard to continue our programme of performances from professional and amateur productions, as well as our outreach and education programmes, in line with Government guidance to ensure we reach our audiences, creatives and promoters alike.

© Supplied by Aberdeen Arts Centre

“We’d also like to use this opportunity to work with new creatives and reach new audiences and participants.

“Our team have worked tirelessly to put Covid-19 precautions in place, and we have now completed work on adapting our auditorium into 30 two-metre apart socially distanced pods for households to sit in safely.

“This means when local guidelines allow for indoor performances to take place once more, we are ready to hit the ground running and immediately set to work programming performances that can be enjoyed in a safe way.

“I’m looking forward to welcoming back our audiences, volunteers and our regular users including local amateur dramatics groups when it is safe to do so.

“The centre will continue to adapt and respond to current guidelines and I’m looking forward to working with creatives and users to continue to produce new work for our audiences to enjoy.”