North-East Now: Local firms urged to participate in final days of Power Week

Tomorrow marks the final day of Power Week leaving only a few hours for firms to reap the benefits of the campaign.

As part of Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce’s North-East Now initiative, the Power Week was launched to allow city and Shire firms the opportunity to boost their exposure online and proclaim: The north-east is open.

With so many north-east businesses continuing to adapt and diversify to overcome the impact of Covid-19, it has involved firms sharing their inspirational stories, news and videos on social media in order to highlight everything our region has to offer.

It has also encouraged people to do what they can to support the local economies.

Among the firms significantly affected since the Scottish Government introduced lockdown measures in March is clothes swap shop Swish Swish Bish.

Founded by Amanda Fullerton, from Aberdeen’s West End, the business offers consumers an environmentally and socially conscious way to update their wardrobes.

Amanda explained that when lockdown commenced, she was forced to think of new ways to carry out her services. Not only that, but she was eager to do so while raising funds for a local charity.

The 40-year-old said: “For those that aren’t aware of the way my business works, you take in items you no longer wear and swap them for something you will wear – it’s as simple as that.

“I have been running pop-ups since September 2019 in various locations around the city and Shire for charity. But I finally got a permanent residence at The Gym, based on Huntly Street in Aberdeen, and opened last month.

“I did have a line-up of pop-ups organised for post March, which obviously had to be cancelled.

“When restrictions were slackened slightly, I started doing doorstep swapping from my home with all proceeds going to Man Chat Aberdeen.

“The doorstep swapping was a lot of fun and raised £130 in total, which was great testament to all those that swapped.

“Since opening the shop in August, I have had such great support and the appointment only basis I am operating allows customers to look at everything at their own pace.

The North-East Now campaign has pulled together a range of information, directories and blogs aimed at allowing people to find out more about local firms operating throughout the pandemic since launching in June.

The Power Week has involved the social media accounts of the Evening Express, Press and Journal, Society and Original 106 retweeting posts from companies using the hashtag #northeastisopen.

Driven by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, the initiative is also supported by creative agency Hampton, Aberdeen Journals, Original 106 and VisitAberdeenshire.

Amanda has shown her support for the campaign, describing it as “a great catch all website for the city and Shire.”

The business owner continues to operate within her new premises, aiming to educate the younger generation of shoppers about the positive environmental impact of clothes swapping.

For more information on Amanda’s business, visit Swish Swish Bish on Facebook.

Visit northeastnow.scot to access the hub and find out more.

Power Week

If you are a local company, there are numerous ways to get involved:

First steps:

Go to www.northeastnow.scot to see the sort of information that is available, from listings in external directories to being included on our ‘shopping list’. If you have a news story, a blog, a special offer or something else you think should be on there – let us know. Follow @NorthEastNowAbz on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn and tag us in any of your posts so you can tap into the wider network using the #NorthEastNowAbz along with your own Help spread the word and encourage other businesses in your area to get involved too. The bigger the network, the more people your business can reach.

How to take part:

North-East Now has created a free toolkit jam-packed with logos, posters and graphics to get you started. You can choose to print the poster for display in your premises. Use the ready-sized graphics on your social posts, on your emails or even on your website throughout the week. Feel free to share the pack with other businesses you think could benefit from joining in. Consider running a discount or a special offer during the week. You can shout about it on social media and North East Now will maximise your exposure If you have a great story to tell, share it via stories@northeastnow.scot Your story might end up being a good news article in the Press & Journal, Evening Express or you could be interviewed on Original 106 during Power Week, giving your brand a great profile boost. Do your bit and like, share or comment on posts from other local companies tagging @NorthEastNowAbz or using the hashtag, it’s a great way to grow your contacts. At any time from September 7-13, do one special social media post using the steps below: