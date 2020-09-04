North-East Now: Local firms to benefit from ‘Power Week’ campaign through social media exposure

City and Shire businesses are to benefit from the upcoming Power Week campaign as it will allow them to boost their exposure on social media.

Launched as part of Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce’s North-East Now initiative, the Power Week is to be held from Monday, September 7 to Sunday, September 13.

It will provide regional businesses that have been significantly affected during the coronavirus crisis the opportunity to proclaim: The north-east is open.

The social media accounts of the Evening Express, Press and Journal, Society and Original 106 will retweet any company that uses the hashtag #northeastisopen throughout the week-long campaign.

The Power Week takes inspiration from the North-East Now Power Hour, which ran from noon to 1pm on Thursday June 25.

This involved the Evening Express, Press and Journal, Society and Original 106 Twitter accounts retweeting every tweet posted by the businesses within the one-hour time slot, in a bid to promote as much of them as possible.

The hashtag #northeastisopen was trending in the UK and a total of 69 businesses took part including Siberia Bar & Hotel, which is based on Belmont Street in Aberdeen.

Owner Stuart McPhee was forced to adapt his bar’s service during the pandemic to ensure visitors felt safe in the premises.

Stuart said that by participating in the Power Hour, he was able to reach a wider audience and inform more people that his business was still operating.

“We have just reopened (again) this week,” he added.

“Our business has been seriously affected over the past few months as we have suffered a loss of income, but we’re lucky to be protecting as many jobs as we can at the moment.

“The Power Hour was a great concept because a lot of people got involved, and our overall shares and reach of social media posts improved. Overall, it went really well for us.”

Stuart is focusing on the bar’s Covid-19 approach to become even safer and ensure customers have an enjoyable experience, alongside Inchmarlo Golf Centre in Banchory.

The centre also participated in the Power Hour campaign.

Steven Moir, PGA director of golf operations for Inchmarlo, said: “The North-East Now initiative was launched at a time where there was a great deal of uncertainty in the local area.

“We saw North-East Now as a great opportunity for local businesses and individuals to pull together at a critical time and showcase how much the area had to offer as we started to emerge from lockdown.

“The Power Hour gave us an ideal opportunity to focus on social media for the day and promote the fact that Inchmarlo Golf Centre was welcoming guests and members back to the facility.

“The team also enjoyed having the opportunity to get in front of the camera and show their support.

“The campaign showed the impact that local businesses and organisations can have when they come together to support each other.

“It gave us the chance to give something back by supporting other local businesses, sharing their news stories and social media posts throughout the day.”

The team behind North-East Now, which has pulled together a range of information, directories and blogs aimed at allowing people to find out more about local firms operating throughout the pandemic, are now urging the public to back the upcoming Power Week campaign.

Evening Express editor Craig Walker said: “The last Power Hour was a huge success in June so we’re delighted to be taking part in this extended Power Week.

“Since June more and more businesses across the north-east have been reopening and adapting to the ‘new normal’ so this is a great opportunity to spread the word and shine a spotlight on the great work they do.”

Visit northeastnow.scot to access the hub and find out more.

Power Week

If you are a local company, there are numerous ways to get involved:

First steps:

Go to www.northeastnow.scot and see the sort of information that is available, from listings in external directories to being included on our ‘shopping list’. If you have a news story, a blog, a special offer or something else you think should be on there – let us know. Follow @NorthEastNowAbz on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn and tag us in any of your posts so you can tap into the wider network using the #NorthEastNowAbz along with your own Help spread the word and encourage other businesses in your area to get involved too. The bigger the network, the more people your business can reach.

How to take part:

North East Now has created a free toolkit jam-packed with logos, posters and graphics to get you started. You can choose to print the poster for display in your premises. Use the ready-sized graphics on your social posts, on your emails or even on your website throughout the week. Feel free to share the pack with other businesses you think could benefit from joining in. Consider running a discount or a special offer during the week. You can shout about it on social media and North East Now will maximise your exposure If you have a great story to tell, share it via stories@northeastnow.scot Your story might end up being a good news article in the Press & Journal, Evening Express or you could be interviewed on Original 106 during Power Week, giving your brand a great profile boost. Do your bit and like, share or comment on posts from other local companies tagging @NorthEastNowAbz or using the hashtag, it’s a great way to grow your contacts. At any time from September 7-13, do one special social media post using the steps below: