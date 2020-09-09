North-East Now: Local firms back Power Week to highlight everything the region has to offer

There has been a surge of north-east firms participating in the ongoing Power Week.

The campaign is part of Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce’s North-East Now initiative, which has encouraged City and Shire businesses eager to proclaim: The north-east is open.

The Power Week, which runs until Sunday, is giving firms the opportunity to boost their exposure on social media by sharing their inspirational stories, news and videos to highlight everything our region has to offer.

The social media accounts of the Evening Express, Press and Journal, Society and Original 106 are continuing to retweet any company that uses the hashtag #northeastisopen for the remainder of the week.

Regional businesses from a wide range of industries including food, drink, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more have been forced to adapt and diversify to overcome the impact of Covid-19.

Goldstar Cleaning Services in Aberdeen has been no exception.

The cleaning and maintenance business – which is Aberdeen’s longest-running family-owned firm – has provided first-class service to its wide range of domestic, industrial and commercial clients for 40 years.

But the firm could never have anticipated the harrowing effect that the coronavirus crisis would have on its services.

Director Scott Willox and his wife Rachel have run the company since taking on the role from Scott’s father, Andy Willox OBE – who is still a silent partner – in 2006. He said: “Under the leadership of Rachel and I, we have implemented a full rebrand of Goldstar; grown and widened our client base; diversified into new markets; and invested in in-house workforce training.

“The Covid-19 crisis is undoubtedly the biggest challenge faced by Goldstar in our 40-year history. As the pandemic struck, Rachel and I had to make critical decisions faced with the potentially devastating effects of the lockdown.

“Our staff are an extension of the family. Losing any member of the Goldstar team – even temporarily – was not a decision to be made lightly. However, as some existing contracts were halted and new business opportunities locked down, we diligently began the furlough process.

“We continued to fulfil the jobs that were still possible, retaining as many of our staff as possible to allow this to happen.

“Goldstar’s professionalism and experience in handling social care contracts – in many cases involving the vulnerable, sick and elderly – has been increasingly called upon.

“Crucially, over recent months, we have continued to invest in the materials and technologies that are vital to further enhancing the business’s stringent compliance to health, safety and cleanliness.

“Our ability to respond to and plan for Covid-related incidents has already proved both necessary and fit-for-purpose.

“At Goldstar, we have always been agile enough to adapt our business, but we have never compromised on health, safety or on the quality of service we provide.

“In fact, the coronavirus crisis has underlined the vital role that Goldstar plays in assisting economic recovery, with our top-line insurance, impeccable health and safety procedures, innovative technologies, and utterly responsible approach to client care.

“At all times, we have put their clients first, even launching a free grocery service for some of our more vulnerable customers.

“This has proved successful. Goldstar is a key player at the forefront of the region’s economic recovery, across healthcare, office, residential and construction sectors.

“The majority of our staff are now back from furlough, and recent projects and contracts are a testament to Goldstar’s expertise and reputation for reliability in delivering the skilled services demanded by such challenging times.”

North-East Now has been shining a light on north-east businesses, which have been significantly affected since the Scottish Government introduced lockdown measures in March, since June.

Driven by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, the initiative is also supported by creative agency Hampton, Aberdeen Journals, Original 06 and VisitAberdeenshire.

Now, local firms are being urged to join the line-up of businesses taking part in Power Week.

Scott added: “The success of the business has been based on going about things in the right way.

“Being a responsible, active and supportive member of our local community is an important part of that strategy. I like to see people and businesses reach their potential.

“Everything that we have achieved as a team has been through hard work and passion for what we do. It’s no accident that we have been trading for 40 years.

“Regarding North-East Now, we believe it is a great initiative to support local businesses.

“It’s the right thing to do, and a good idea to have a hub platform for local businesses to promote their goods and services. North-East Now provides additional support for these businesses at such a difficult time.

“The website itself is clean, uncluttered and directs people to the businesses in a straightforward manner.

“It links to social media well. It must take a lot of focus to keep it lively, engaging and up-to-date. The North-East Now website is a welcome addition to the local area.

“Small businesses in particular require all the help they can get to raise their profile, connect with customers, and reassure consumers that they are still trading and innovating.

“Keeping it linked to social media – and keeping it promoted well through social media and partner websites – will be important to help it grow and keep it dynamic and meaningful.”

