North East Now: Local businesses continue to offer magical shopping experience this Christmas despite tough times

Supporting north-east businesses creates a direct and positive impact on our local communities.

While the coronavirus pandemic has had a harrowing impact on the masses, it has also highlighted the determination of city and shire businesses to survive past the difficult period.

Today marks the mid-point of North East Now’s festive campaign, an initiative introduced in a bid to drive sales for local businesses during the winter season.

It is hoped that the campaign, led by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce and set to run until the end of December, will encourage shoppers to boost their local economy following the disruption of the Covid-19 crisis.

This includes those producing clothing, accessories and gifts for youngsters.

Lisa Durward, owner of Bob and Lulu, is urging people to shop local this festive season, as well as the months to follow. She said: “The initial lockdown was incredibly scary – my first thought was to be able to look after my hardworking and amazing team.

“As a business owner, it was extremely stressful not knowing when we would be able to reopen and if we would have a business to return to.”

The children’s fitted shoe and clothing boutique is based in Aberdeen and has had to adapt and diversify, which has paid off greatly.

© DCT Media

“We now operate an online booking system for our professional shoe fitting service,” Lisa added.

“This means we can adhere to the social distancing guidelines, thus keeping us all as safe as possible. We also have fitting zones to ensure there is adequate distance between customers.

“The team and I have had fantastic feedback from our customers regarding the booking system.

“It means that they know they have a guaranteed “slot” so they don’t have to endure queuing outside – especially in the winter – so the appointment system has been a big success.

“It’s amazed me that our customers have remained loyal and returned to shop with us, despite everything that’s going on. And the team have taken all the changes in their stride.

“I’d encourage anyone to shop local and support small local businesses – not just for Christmas. but all year round.

“Retail is going through its hardest time yet and we all need your support, otherwise we will not be able to survive and that would leave our city soleless.”

Strachans of Inverurie has been a part of its town’s high street for over 80 years, having been managed by five generations of the Strachan family.

It offers toys, baby clothes and food and drink all under one roof. Manager Jack Strachan is “proud to still be a traditional toy shop”, which he says are hard to stumble across nowadays.

© Supplied by Jack Strachan

He said: “Lockdown has definitely shown us how important an online presence is, so we are currently developing our website. Having said that, the core of our business will always be face to face service in a beautiful shop.

“It’s important we all take advantage of the unique independent businesses we are lucky enough to have in the north-east.

“Online shopping has its place but there is nothing like a real toy shop for a truly magical experience.

“Already we have worked on a few festive things for our customers. One of our favourite events of the year is our ‘Bubbles, Baubles & Buble’ festive shopping evening.

“The team obviously couldn’t host a party with live music and flowing prosecco this year, so we spread the event over three nights with customers able to book time slots, and handed out mini bottles of fizz for them to enjoy at home.

“Our shopping evenings were a great success and some customers actually said they preferred the format, so that was really reassuring.

“Although the past year has been challenging, it has driven home how loyal our existing customer base is and allowed us to offer different services to new customers.

“This included us providing a phone and collect service for toys, gifts, candles, cards, balloons, etc. People still had celebrations during lockdown and we were really honoured to still be a part of them.”

Strachans of Inverurie is running its popular Christmas Club over the winter season, where people can reserve any toy for a 10% deposit and it will be stored at the shop right up until Christmas Eve.

They are also working with the ARCHIE Foundation as their toy shop for the Children’s Hospital – donations can be made through the shop or by texting ARCHIEXMAS plus the donation amount to 70450.

The store is backing the North East Now campaign, which has pulled together a range of information, directories and blogs aimed at allowing people to find out more about local firms operating throughout the pandemic since launching in June.

Other initiatives launched by North East Now – which is supported by creative agency Hampton and Aberdeen Journals – included its Power Week and Power Hour campaigns.

Both were a great success and a line-up of local businesses got involved to boost their exposure on social media.

Daisy Tree Baby Boutique, based in Alford, has always aimed to use social media innovatively and effectively to showcase its services.

The business, owned by Claire Caborn, has an array of safe, ethical and sustainably sourced products in-store that would make the perfect gifts this Christmas. Claire said: “When lockdown started, I was just hoping for the very best for everyone.

© DCT Media

“Since reopening our store, we have sanitizing stations, mandatory mask-wearing, a maximum number of people in the shop at any one time, and one-to-one appointments available on Sundays for people who would prefer it.

“The changes have been very successful. And to be honest, I have taken a number of positives from this year.

“In the wider world Covid-19 has taught people to slow down and shop local, which I believe will benefit everyone in the long run.”