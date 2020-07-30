North-East Now: Innovative start-up company nominated for national award

A north-east start-up company has been nominated for a prestigious national award.

Legasea, based in Echt, has been shortlisted from an extensive list of nominations and is currently in the running for Disruptor of the Year in the Great British Entrepreneur Awards (GBEAs).

Founded in 2013, the GBEAs champions and celebrates the stories of entrepreneurs and businesses who are the agents of positive change in the UK.

The Disruptor of the Year category is for those who display these attributes through unique alternatives that have improved their sector and disrupted the status quo.

On being nominated, Ray Milne – Legasea operations director – said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to the GBEA judges for shortlisting us, and acknowledging the incredible efforts of everyone in our team during our business journey so far.”

Legasea is a reuse focused, circular economy organisation, offering a wide range of services and solutions to challenges such as obsolescence, future connectivity and production downtime.

Ray, 38, added: “We incorporated the company in December 2018, then moved into our Echt facility in April 2019.

“The business was created by bringing together the collective knowledge and experience of our friends and former colleagues, and we have had the backing of a range of clients throughout the north-east region, who have championed our cause, and are on board with making the industry more circular.

“In addition, we have had a lot of help along the way, from organisations such as Business Gateway, AGCC and Circular North East. With that said, the team and I are incredibly humbled and delighted to be up for this award.”

The Awards have celebrated some outstanding entrepreneurs who have gone on to become household names.

Previous winners include the founders of BrewDog, Tangle Teezer, The LAD Bible, Clearscore and The Cambridge Satchel Company.

Judges of the awards include Hayley Parsons, who founded Go Compare, Cath Kidston, Lord Bilimoria of Cobra Beer and Kanya King, the founder of the MOBO awards.

This year, with face-to-face events challenging, the regional heats will be celebrated online on Wednesday September 23.

Founder of the GBEA, Francesca James, said: “Given what we’ve seen over the past few months, the 2020 edition of the GBEA’s is arguably the most important.

“Now, more than ever, it’s vital that we celebrate the achievements of the country’s entrepreneurs and their determination in the face of such adversity.

“So many entrepreneurs will have been fighting to keep their business afloat over the past few months, and indeed will be over the coming months.

“I want to send my congratulations to each and every single entrepreneur who has made it to the shortlist this year, and I wish them the very best of luck for the regional finals.”

Keen to share his business’ success story, Ray contacted North-East Now as it has become an initiative he is increasingly fond of.

The campaign – which is driven by Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce and supported by creative agency Hampton, Aberdeen Journals, Original 106 and VisitAberdeenshire – will share inspirational and positive stories, encouraging people to do what they can to support the local economies in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Ray said: “I’ve been following North-East Now on LinkedIn, and remembered seeing a post calling for local businesses to get in touch to tell their story.

“So many local businesses have suffered as a result of recent events, particularly those in hospitality, retail and the arts, and is it great that people are getting behind them and spreading the word.

“Speaking of which, there is a local café, Teacake, which has been amazing all throughout Covid-19, and the owner – Bob Miller – has been doing a great job.

“He has pivoted to providing takeaway meals and cakes to local residents, in place of the usual sit-down service.

“I hope more and more members of the public get behind the initiative because in my eyes, it’s fantastic.”

For more information on the campaign, visit northeastnow.scot

To share your positive business story, email stories@northeastnow.scot