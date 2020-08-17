North-East Now: HR consultancy service launched to support businesses

An HR consultancy service has been launched to support north-east businesses.

Moonstir – Thinking Heads was the brainchild of Morag Ormiston, who has been working in human resources for over 20 years and has a passion to help both employees and employers.

Morag, who lives near Cruden Bay, had been considering launching her own business for quite some time. But following her redundancy in May this year, she knew it was the perfect time to kick-start her own firm.

She is now backing the new North-East Now campaign set up to promote local businesses battling through the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Although I have chosen to develop Moonstir now following my redundancy, this is something I have been considering since completing my MSc dissertation on Work Life Balance in 2005,” Morag, 45, said.

“I have been educating myself and undertaking lots of practice so that I am a competent and professional practitioner dedicated to serving the needs of the community.

“Many of my former colleagues were very keen for me to set up and provide the dedicated HR and counselling support I am known for.

“Collectively, we believe it’s the right thing for me to follow my values to support the growth of people for the benefit of the wider community and economy. My family, too, are eager for me to follow my dreams and help me succeed!”

Moonstir – Thinking Heads offers HR Consultancy services, primarily aimed at local SMEs, specialist health and well being programmes aimed at medium sized organisations and psychotherapy, which is delivered to individuals or small groups.

Morag believes there is high demand for these services across the north-east, as well as further afield, and is looking forward to building her client base.

She said: “I knew I wanted to focus on developing psychological support, hence why I completed a psychology degree part-time between 2007 and 2012.

“Following this, I undertook various vocational training and volunteer assignments with Red Cross (which I have been a member of for 38 years) before starting on the formal Counselling studies in January 2017.”

She has worked with various charities across the north-east, including a cancer charity and Shirley’s Space, a facility which helps people struggling with mental health.

She said: “I have supported CLAN, ACIS, and now Shirley’s Space since November 2019. The business is also currently working on the first health and well being contract with a local company, which is exciting.

“In my opinion, there is certainly a demand for the services Moonstir can provide by offering bespoke packages to suit specific needs of companies and individuals.

“Finding some new business clients is the first challenge for Moonstir as we are keen to support both local SMEs with their HR needs, and larger companies with their health and well being campaigns.

“I am really looking forward to dedicating my time to what I believe in – building, improving or restoring business or individuals to meet their full potential.”

Morag has shown her support for the new North-East Now campaign as it aims to promote local businesses battling through the pandemic.

The initiative – which is driven by Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce and supported by creative agency Hampton, Aberdeen Journals, Original 106 and VisitAberdeenshire – will share inspirational and positive stories, encouraging people to do what they can to support the local economies in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Morag said: “The North East Now initiative is a great opportunity for the local community to showcase our local businesses.

“Their Power Hour got me logged into Twitter, which was new for me, and it’s been a great chance to keep up-to-date with what’s happening locally.”